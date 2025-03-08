Aegean Airlines Kicks Off 2025 with Strong Passenger Growth and Expansion Plans

The airline closed 2024 on a high note, carrying a total of 16.3 million passengers, an annual increase of 6% compared to 2023.

Aegean Airlines has started the year with strong momentum, recording a 9% increase in passenger traffic during January and February compared to the same period last year. The airline transported approximately 1.9 million passengers across both its international and domestic networks, offering more than 2.4 million seats—an 8% increase from the previous year. Despite these months traditionally being a weaker period for travel, international traffic rose by 13%, while domestic traffic grew by 3%, with load factors remaining consistent with last year’s levels.

The airline closed 2024 on a high note, carrying a total of 16.3 million passengers, an annual increase of 6% compared to 2023. Aegean Airlines offered more than 19.7 million seats, an increase of 1.1 million, despite operational and geopolitical challenges. This performance marked another record high in the company’s history, reinforcing its growth trajectory.

Looking ahead to 2025, Aegean Airlines is set to expand further by offering approximately 21.5 million seats, representing an increase of 1.8 million compared to 2024. The international network will see significant growth, with around 13 million seats available—1.4 million more than the previous year—while the domestic network will increase by 6%, reaching 8.5 million seats.

The airline is enhancing its presence in Turkey by adding new direct flights from Heraklion, Mykonos, Rhodes, and Santorini to Istanbul. It is also launching direct routes from Athens to Erbil in Iraq and Baku in Azerbaijan, while introducing a new connection from Larnaca to Rome for the summer season. Aegean Airlines is further strengthening its network across the Iberian Peninsula, the Balkans, Egypt, Italy, and Switzerland, while continuing to invest in key long-haul routes to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco.

Domestically, Aegean Airlines is improving connectivity by adding seven new routes. These include four new connections from Heraklion to Rhodes, Naxos, Corfu, and Kos, two additional routes from Rhodes to Chania and Santorini, and a direct link between Thessaloniki and Syros.