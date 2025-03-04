European Parliament Flags Greece in Human Rights Report Usually Focused on Developing Nations

A new European Parliament report on human rights violations is set for a vote on March 11, drawing fresh criticism toward Greece over concerns related to the rule of law, human rights, and journalist safety.

What makes this report particularly notable is its usual focus. Titled "Human Rights and Democracy in the World and the European Union’s Policy on the Matter – Annual Report 2024", it typically examines human rights abuses outside the EU, mainly in developing nations. Yet, this time, Greece—an EU member state—finds itself under scrutiny in a context usually reserved for countries with weaker democratic institutions.

The report references a resolution adopted by the European Parliament on February 7, 2024, which raised alarm over the state of media freedom and rule of law in Greece. A key concern is the unresolved murder of investigative journalist Giorgos Karaivaz, who was shot dead in Athens on April 9, 2021. The case remains unsolved, fueling concerns about press freedom and the effectiveness of Greece’s justice system.

The European Parliament has voiced frustration over what it perceives as inaction by Greek authorities. While two suspects were arrested in April 2023, the investigation has not seen significant progress. MEPs are now calling for a thorough and transparent inquiry to ensure accountability at all levels. The report also urges Greece to seek support from Europol, emphasizing that international cooperation could help speed up the investigation.

This scrutiny comes at a sensitive time. As Greek society demands greater transparency and justice, the country remains under close European monitoring. The European Parliament’s findings indicate a lack of confidence in

Greece’s adherence to EU democratic values, particularly regarding press freedom and the rule of law. In a striking comparison, an EU country now finds itself referenced alongside states with historically poor records in media freedom and justice.

The upcoming vote on March 11 is more than just a bureaucratic procedure—it is a clear signal that Europe is watching closely, and Greece will need to respond.