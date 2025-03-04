Games
News In English

Greek Parliament Braces for Political Showdown Following Mass Protests Over Tempi Train Disaster

Greek Parliament Braces for Political Showdown Following Mass Protests Over Tempi Train Disaster Φωτογραφία: ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI
Greece is bracing for a politically turbulent week as its Parliament takes center stage in the aftermath of mass protests marking the anniversary of the Tempi train disaster—one of the country's worst rail tragedies.

On Tuesday, February 4, Greek lawmakers will debate a proposal from the center-left PASOK party to establish a parliamentary investigative committee. The committee would examine whether Christos Triantopoulos, who served as Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister at the time of the accident, committed any wrongdoing in his handling of the disaster’s aftermath.

The political stakes will rise even further on Wednesday with a high-profile leaders’ debate in Parliament. Initiated by the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and the left-wing SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, the debate will center on what opposition parties are calling “the Tempi crime”—a term they use to highlight alleged government negligence and mismanagement surrounding the tragedy.

Adding to the pressure, PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis is expected to submit a motion of no confidence against the government on the same day. His move follows the recent publication of an official report by the Hellenic Organization for the Investigation of Accidents and Transport Safety, which has reignited demands for accountability and justice.

For the no-confidence motion to proceed, Androulakis must secure support from at least 50 MPs—more than PASOK’s own 32-seat presence in Parliament. He has called on other opposition parties to back the motion. If successful, the government would be forced to resign, potentially leading to the formation of a new administration or triggering early elections.

Meanwhile, the proposed investigative committee faces a difficult path forward. Under Article 86 of Greece’s Constitution, such a committee can only be established with the approval of an absolute majority—at least 151 out of 300 lawmakers. If the majority threshold is not met, the proposal is automatically dismissed. If approved, however, the committee’s findings would be submitted to Parliament, which would then decide whether to pursue legal action against any implicated officials. This decision would also require an absolute majority.

The no-confidence motion, governed by Article 84, follows strict procedural rules. A debate must begin within two days of submission unless the government opts for an immediate discussion. The debate cannot last more than three days, after which a vote is held—unless the government requests a 48-hour delay. The motion would pass only if it secures an absolute majority of all MPs.

