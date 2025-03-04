High Cost of Living Prevents Greeks from Saving

The financial strain faced by Greek consumers appears to be the biggest barrier to saving, according to a new study conducted in collaboration with Revolut, the popular financial app with over 50 million customers worldwide and more than 1 million in Greece.

The study’s findings reveal that 59% of Greeks report having little to no disposable income left after covering essential expenses, making saving nearly impossible. Unexpected expenses further aggravate the situation, with 47% of respondents citing them as a significant obstacle to building their savings.

Financial hardships are also forcing many to postpone major life goals, such as buying a home. More than one in three Greeks (35%) stated that they would delay saving for property ownership in order to cover more immediate financial needs. Additionally, 55% said they would postpone purchasing a car, 16% would put off starting their own business, and 10% would delay starting a family.

Even more concerning, one in four Greeks (26%) believes they will never be able to save enough money to achieve their most important life goals. This sense of uncertainty reflects the challenging economic reality consumers face, highlighting the need for greater financial stability and policies that encourage saving.

The study was conducted by Dynata, surveying a sample of 1,000 Greeks from various regions of the country. The results provide a snapshot of the real financial situation of Greek consumers and the challenges they encounter in their efforts to save money.