Greeks Rally in Unprecedented Numbers Over Train Tragedy

Massive peaceful protests took place across Greece on Friday as hundreds of thousands gathered to mark the second anniversary of the tragic train crash in Tempi, which claimed the lives of 57 people. From the capital, Athens, to cities like Thessaloniki, Patras, Ioannina, Mytilene, Agrinio, Chania, Heraklion, Volos, and Larissa, demonstrators paid tribute to the victims of the disaster, demanding justice and accountability.

Despite a few isolated incidents, the overwhelming atmosphere was one of unity and determination. These were among the largest peaceful demonstrations Greece has seen in the past two decades, a testament to the deep and ongoing grief caused by the tragedy.

In Thessaloniki, the country’s second-largest city, an emotionally charged demonstration took place on Friday, February 28. Protesters marched from Kamara through Egnatia Street to Vardaris, where thousands solemnly gathered. A powerful moment of silence was observed as the names of the victims were read aloud, with the crowd bowing their heads in tribute.

Throughout Greece, the phrase "I can’t breathe" emerged as a poignant rallying cry, expressing public frustration over the lack of justice and railway reforms. In Thessaloniki, applause and tears filled the city center as demonstrators commemorated the victims and voiced their anger over the government’s slow response. Students, teachers, and residents from various parts of the city marched together, underscoring their collective demand for meaningful change.

On the island of Crete, Chania saw one of the largest protests in its history, as hundreds gathered in Agoras Square. In a powerful show of solidarity, local businesses and schools shut down. Similarly, in Heraklion, an estimated 30,000 people took part in a mass demonstration, expressing their grief and demanding justice.

In Volos, thousands of people took to the streets in a striking display of solidarity, reinforcing the widespread demand for full accountability and a thorough investigation into the tragedy. In Larissa, a city deeply affected by the disaster, an ocean of protesters filled the streets and gathered at the railway station, where a newly unveiled memorial stood as a stark reminder of the lives lost.

In Ioannina, demonstrators flooded the city center and surrounding streets, with farmers and laborers joining students and families in their call for justice. Meanwhile, in Mytilene, the city’s Sappho Square was packed with people from all walks of life, including students, teachers, doctors, business owners, and transport workers, all united in their demand for accountability.

In Kalamata, more than 10,000 people gathered in the city’s main square before marching to the regional administration building in Messinia. There, they delivered a resolution calling for justice before returning to the square in a symbolic act of remembrance and defiance.

These protests sent a resounding message beyond Greece’s borders: the memory of the 57 victims will not fade, and the demand for justice will not be silenced. The events of that tragic night in Tempi remain an open wound for the Greek people, and their voices continue to echo in the streets, calling for change and accountability from those responsible.