Tempi Train Tragedy Sparks Tense Debate in European Parliament

The debate became increasingly heated as Greek Members of the European Parliament took the floor.

The tragic 2023 train collision in Tempi, Greece—which claimed 57 lives—sparked a tense and emotional debate this week in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday, as lawmakers revisited the issue on the two-and-a-half-year anniversary of the disaster.

European Commissioner for Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, opened the discussion with a solemn address, expressing his condolences to the victims’ families. He emphasized the shocking nature of the crash, stating that “no one could have imagined that in Europe in 2023, two trains traveling in opposite directions could collide on the same track.” His remarks highlighted the broader questions raised about infrastructure, oversight, and safety within the European rail network.

Tzitzikostas announced that the European Commission had launched infringement proceedings against Greece in December 2024 for failing to adequately implement a key EU directive on rail safety. He pointed to long-standing, systemic problems in the Greek railway system and urged the Greek government to take immediate action, warning that the Commission is prepared to escalate legal measures if further negligence is found. He also disclosed that the EU intends to revise regulations governing the European Union Agency for Railways, aiming to strengthen its supervisory role. The proposal is expected in early 2026.

The debate became increasingly heated as Greek Members of the European Parliament took the floor. Eliza Vozemberg of the ruling New Democracy party defended the government's record, noting that its overall performance, including on transport safety, would be judged by Greek voters in upcoming elections.

Yiannis Maniatis from PASOK took a more critical tone, denouncing what he called a “double scandal”: first, the crash itself, allegedly caused by the failure to implement a vital railway contract; and second, a political effort to conceal the truth. He accused the government of blocking a parliamentary inquiry and urged the Commission to prioritize public safety over political considerations.

Independent MEP Afroditi Latinopoulou launched a fierce attack on her colleagues for bringing the issue to the European stage, accusing them of exploiting the tragedy for political gain. “In the face of grief, we remain silent and bow our heads,” she said, condemning what she described as opportunism.

Manolis Fragkos of the nationalist Greek Solution party claimed that the Greek political establishment had engaged in a “systematic cover-up.” He challenged the Commissioner directly, asking whether he could guarantee the safety of Greek rail passengers today.

Kostas Arvanitis, representing the left-wing SYRIZA party, accused the European Commission of complicity through inaction. He cited evidence from as far back as 2017, alleging the Commission and the EU Agency for Railways had failed to intervene despite knowing about serious contractual and safety issues. He also questioned the independence of Greece’s railway oversight authority, noting that its members are appointed by the Transport Minister, thereby undermining its credibility.

In response, Commissioner Tzitzikostas reiterated that the European Commission does not have the authority to intervene in national judicial investigations, which are the sole responsibility of Greek institutions. However, he stressed the Commission’s commitment to working closely with Parliament to ensure the safety of Greece’s railways. “If we find that something is wrong, we will act,” he concluded.

