Athens Pushes Energy Link with Cyprus as U.S. Stays on the Sidelines

The countdown has begun for Greece’s ambitious electricity interconnection with Cyprus, a project set to extend beyond national waters into areas claimed by Turkey under the disputed Turkey-Libya memorandum.

With the decision to move forward now firmly in place, Athens has been reviewing its next steps, with discussions taking place in a high-level government meeting led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last Saturday.

The Italian research vessel conducting preliminary surveys is expected to begin operations within the next two weeks, although there is a possibility of a slight delay. However, officials insist that the project’s timeline will be upheld and that its completion is non-negotiable.

Greece is fully aware that Ankara is likely to respond with opposition. Last summer, Turkey deployed warships near the Greek island of Kasos, and more recently, a Turkish vessel harassed the Italian research ship north of Crete via radio. Despite this, Athens views the project as essential. It has made commitments to the European Union and to a French company involved in the initiative, which also carries significant economic implications. More importantly, backing down now could be seen as an indirect acknowledgment of Turkey’s claims, something Greece is unwilling to concede.

The involvement of France and Italy provides Athens with strategic backing, as both countries have vested interests in the project. Moreover, the initiative fully complies with international law and is unrelated to maritime boundary disputes. However, Greece is navigating the situation without strong U.S. engagement, as Washington remains preoccupied with the Ukraine conflict and appears to lack a full understanding of the regional complexities.

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis is set to visit Washington this week for talks with newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a figure well-versed in Eastern Mediterranean dynamics. However, discussions are expected to be dominated by the war in Ukraine.

To avoid unnecessary tensions, Greece will not take Turkey by surprise and plans to keep Ankara informed through diplomatic channels. Despite this, Turkey has already demonstrated its opposition, deploying naval forces in response to past research efforts. While Greece has an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) agreement with Egypt covering parts of the area in question, Turkey continues to contest Greece’s rights.

Meanwhile, Cyprus has taken an ambiguous stance, seemingly waiting to see how Greek-Turkish tensions unfold before fully committing to the project. In Athens, officials are determined to proceed, believing that stepping back now would have lasting geopolitical consequences.

