Germany, UK, and US Lead Greece’s Tourism Surge

According to the Bank of Greece, the country’s travel balance recorded a surplus of €18.9 billion in 2024, up from €18.2 billion the previous year. This growth was largely driven by higher travel revenues, which increased by 5.4% to €21.7 billion. At the same time, travel-related spending by Greek residents abroad also rose, reaching €2.8 billion, marking a 14.5% increase.
The rise in tourism revenue was attributed to a 9.8% increase in inbound travel, though the average spending per trip saw a slight decline of 5.1%. Despite this, earnings from travel services played a crucial role in balancing Greece’s economy, offsetting more than half of the country’s goods trade deficit and accounting for over 80% of its net service earnings.
Visitors from European Union countries contributed significantly to the tourism sector, generating €11.9 billion in revenue, a 7% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, revenue from non-EU visitors saw only a modest rise of 0.8%, totaling €8.6 billion. Among Greece’s key markets, spending by German tourists grew by 3.5% to €3.7 billion, while revenue from French travelers dropped by 11.4%, falling to €1.3 billion. Italy saw a strong rise in tourist spending, up by 13.6% to €1.2 billion.
Outside of Europe, the UK remained a vital market, although revenue from British visitors declined by 3.7% to €3.2 billion. On the other hand, American travelers spent significantly more, with revenues from the United States increasing by 15.1% to €1.6 billion. In contrast, spending by Russian tourists plummeted by over 50%, reaching just €15.9 million.
The overall number of visitors to Greece in 2024 climbed to 36 million, a 9.8% increase compared to 2023. Arrivals through airports grew by 10.7%, while those entering the country via land borders increased by 8.9%. The majority of tourists came from within the EU, with 21.8 million European travelers recorded, an 11% rise from the previous year. Meanwhile, arrivals from non-EU countries grew by 8.1%, reaching 14.2 million.
Among the largest markets, Germany saw a 13.4% increase in visitor numbers, with 5.4 million Germans traveling to Greece. France also saw a positive trend, with arrivals rising by 8.8% to 2 million. Italy followed closely, registering a 10% increase and reaching 2 million visitors.
From outside of Europe, the United States saw a notable 10% rise in visitor numbers, with 1.5 million Americans traveling to Greece. In contrast, the UK saw a slight decline of 1%, with 4.5 million British tourists. Meanwhile, Russia recorded a sharp drop of 54.9%, with only 16,100 travelers visiting Greece.
Greece’s tourism sector remains a cornerstone of its economy, with growing visitor numbers reaffirming the country’s status as a top global destination.