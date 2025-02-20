Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Metlen’s Alumina Expansion Puts Greece at the Heart of Europe’s Aluminum Industry

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Metlen’s Alumina Expansion Puts Greece at the Heart of Europe’s Aluminum Industry
The alumina will then be sold to mining giant Rio Tinto, strengthening the company’s supply of raw materials for aluminum production.

A new supply chain is set to bridge West Africa and Europe, as bauxite shipments from Guinea travel 4,496 kilometers to Greece, where they will be processed into alumina at Metlen’s Aluminium of Greece plant in Agios Nikolaos, Boeotia.

The alumina will then be sold to mining giant Rio Tinto, strengthening the company’s supply of raw materials for aluminum production.

The bauxite originates from Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée (CBG), a company with a 62-year history of mining operations in Guinea.

CBG is co-owned by Halco Mining Inc., which holds a 51% stake, and the Government of Guinea, which controls the remaining 49%. Halco itself is a consortium comprising Rio Tinto and Alcoa, each with a 45% share, and Dadco Investments, holding the remaining 10%.

Rio Tinto plays a pivotal role in overseeing operations, with representation on the boards of both Halco and CBG, as well as in various shareholder oversight committees.

Although Guinea is currently the world's fifth-largest producer of bauxite, it possesses the largest known reserves globally, estimated at up to 25 billion tons. Drawing from these vast resources, Metlen has secured a long-term agreement to source 14.9 million metric tons of bauxite from CBG’s mines over an 11-year period between 2027 and 2037.

This supply will enable the company to refine 3.9 million metric tons of alumina between 2027 and 2034, with an option to extend the contract for an additional three years until 2037.

With this agreement in place, Metlen is set to become a dominant force in the European aluminum industry, accounting for more than 25% of the continent’s total alumina production by 2027. The deal not only strengthens Greece’s role in Europe’s industrial landscape but also highlights the country’s growing influence as a key hub in the aluminum supply chain.

Despite Guinea’s history of political instability and military coups, the government’s 49% stake in CBG has ensured a continuous and stable flow of bauxite exports. This arrangement has played a critical role in sustaining both the local economy and the global supply of raw materials, demonstrating how strategic resource management can support economic growth even in politically volatile regions.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Απίστευτη ατάκα Αντετοκούνμπο για Μίντλετον: «Θέλω να βάλω τρίποντο… μπροστά στη μούρη του»

Απίστευτη ατάκα Αντετοκούνμπο για Μίντλετον: «Θέλω να βάλω τρίποντο… μπροστά στη μούρη του»

Στο Antenna Group του Θοδωρή Κυριακού κορυφαίο αθλητικό κανάλι στο YouΤube!

Στο Antenna Group του Θοδωρή Κυριακού κορυφαίο αθλητικό κανάλι στο YouΤube!

Οι συγκεντρώσεις για τα Τέμπη σημείο τομή- Προβοκάτσια με επεισόδια;

Οι συγκεντρώσεις για τα Τέμπη σημείο τομή- Προβοκάτσια με επεισόδια;

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Χιλιάδες άνεργοι ηλικίας 55 έως 74 ετών εκτός του νέου προγράμματος απασχόλησης

Χιλιάδες άνεργοι ηλικίας 55 έως 74 ετών εκτός του νέου προγράμματος απασχόλησης

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Τα SOS για τα νομικά πρόσωπα

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Τα SOS για τα νομικά πρόσωπα

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

ΕΠΟΣ: Η «τρελή» κίνηση του Τζίμα που έκανε τη Νυρεμβέργη να τον βαφτίσει… Ζιντάν! (video)

ΕΠΟΣ: Η «τρελή» κίνηση του Τζίμα που έκανε τη Νυρεμβέργη να τον βαφτίσει… Ζιντάν! (video)

Ο Μέσι «πάγωσε», αλλά… αψήφησε το -17, για να γίνει ξανά «ήρωας»! (video)

Ο Μέσι «πάγωσε», αλλά… αψήφησε το -17, για να γίνει ξανά «ήρωας»! (video)

Τα 4 έξτρα υλικά που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν από την κοτόσουπα για να γλιτώσεις από τις ιώσεις

Τα 4 έξτρα υλικά που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν από την κοτόσουπα για να γλιτώσεις από τις ιώσεις

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Γνωστός Έλληνας τραγουδιστής φυλακίστηκε στην Αλβανία – Τι συνέβη

Γνωστός Έλληνας τραγουδιστής φυλακίστηκε στην Αλβανία – Τι συνέβη

Πώς το τοστάκι που τρως καθημερινά αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου – Τι πρέπει να αποφύγεις

Πώς το τοστάκι που τρως καθημερινά αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου – Τι πρέπει να αποφύγεις

Προσοχή με τα πλαστικά δοχεία αποθήκευσης φαγητού: Προκαλούν καρδιακά προβλήματα – Πώς θα προστατευτείς

Προσοχή με τα πλαστικά δοχεία αποθήκευσης φαγητού: Προκαλούν καρδιακά προβλήματα – Πώς θα προστατευτείς

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Gears Up for Mass Demonstrations Over Train Crash

Greece Gears Up for Mass Demonstrations Over Train Crash

News In English
Savvidis Tightens Grip on Thessaloniki Port as Louis-Dreyfus Weighs Next Move

Savvidis Tightens Grip on Thessaloniki Port as Louis-Dreyfus Weighs Next Move

News In English
Anti-Systemic Wave Reshapes Greek Politics in Wake of Tempi Train Crash

Anti-Systemic Wave Reshapes Greek Politics in Wake of Tempi Train Crash

News In English
Greece’s New Yachting Fuel Tax Exemption Raises Smuggling Concerns

Greece’s New Yachting Fuel Tax Exemption Raises Smuggling Concerns

News In English

NETWORK

Τι προτείνουν οι ιδιοκτήτες ακινήτων για τα φωτοβολταϊκά στις πολυκατοικίες για να αποφευχθούν δικαστικές προσφυγές

Τι προτείνουν οι ιδιοκτήτες ακινήτων για τα φωτοβολταϊκά στις πολυκατοικίες για να αποφευχθούν δικαστικές προσφυγές

ienergeia.gr
Φύλλα δάφνης: Είναι ασφαλή για κατανάλωση; Οι ειδικοί απαντούν

Φύλλα δάφνης: Είναι ασφαλή για κατανάλωση; Οι ειδικοί απαντούν

healthstat.gr
Αυξάνονται τα έσοδα της βιομηχανίας από την αντιστάθμιση

Αυξάνονται τα έσοδα της βιομηχανίας από την αντιστάθμιση

ienergeia.gr
Αντ. Κοντολέων (ΕΒΙΚΕΝ): Η αυτόματη σύνδεση των πράσινων τιμολογίων με το Χρηματιστήριο Ενέργειας εκτοξεύει τους λογαριασμούς

Αντ. Κοντολέων (ΕΒΙΚΕΝ): Η αυτόματη σύνδεση των πράσινων τιμολογίων με το Χρηματιστήριο Ενέργειας εκτοξεύει τους λογαριασμούς

ienergeia.gr
Πώς το τοστάκι που τρως καθημερινά αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου – Τι πρέπει να αποφύγεις

Πώς το τοστάκι που τρως καθημερινά αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο του καρκίνου – Τι πρέπει να αποφύγεις

theissue.gr
Τα 4 έξτρα υλικά που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν από την κοτόσουπα για να γλιτώσεις από τις ιώσεις

Τα 4 έξτρα υλικά που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν από την κοτόσουπα για να γλιτώσεις από τις ιώσεις

theissue.gr
Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

theissue.gr
Ανακαινίζω- Ενοικιάζω: Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα με αυξημένη επιδότηση 60%

Ανακαινίζω- Ενοικιάζω: Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα με αυξημένη επιδότηση 60%

ienergeia.gr