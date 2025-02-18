Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

When the Tax Office Won’t Listen: A Costly Fight for Justice in Greece

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
When the Tax Office Won’t Listen: A Costly Fight for Justice in Greece
Greek tax authorities have revised a 2015 tax return following a court ruling in favor of a taxpayer who was unfairly overtaxed due to a misclassification of income. The case highlights broader issues within Greece’s tax administration and the challenges taxpayers face when disputing erroneous tax decisions.

The issue arose when the taxpayer declared income that was automatically reported by her bank as employment earnings, resulting in income tax and a solidarity levy. However, she argued that the amount was not actually salary but came from an investment account used to support employee mortgage loans. When she requested a correction from the Marousi Tax Office, the request was silently rejected.

She then filed an administrative appeal, but tax authorities dismissed it, claiming her request was not a correction but a legal dispute over how the income was classified. With no other recourse, she took the case to the Administrative Court of First Instance in Athens. The court overturned the tax office’s decision and ordered a review by the Dispute Resolution Directorate.

A new tax audit found that most of the disputed amount related to a previous tax year that had already expired under the statute of limitations, meaning it should not have been taxed in 2015. The remaining portion should have been taxed as investment income rather than employment income. As a result, tax authorities were instructed to issue a revised tax assessment, correcting the error.

Undoubtedly, this case raises serious questions about the efficiency and fairness of Greece’s tax system. The tendency of tax authorities to dismiss amendment requests without thorough examination not only places an undue burden on taxpayers but also undermines trust in the administrative process.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Συγκλονίζει ο Ντι Μαρία: «Παίρνω φάρμακα, για τους χαμένους τελικούς με την Αργεντινή»

Συγκλονίζει ο Ντι Μαρία: «Παίρνω φάρμακα, για τους χαμένους τελικούς με την Αργεντινή»

Ο Ντουράντ «αποκάλυψε» σε ποιες ομάδες της Euroleague θα ήθελε να παίξει!

Ο Ντουράντ «αποκάλυψε» σε ποιες ομάδες της Euroleague θα ήθελε να παίξει!

Ερχεται απόφαση του Αρείου Πάγου για 200.000 δανειολήπτες του νόμου Κατσέλη

Ερχεται απόφαση του Αρείου Πάγου για 200.000 δανειολήπτες του νόμου Κατσέλη

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Πότε θα γίνονται δεκτές δωρεές και γονικές παροχές που δηλώνονται εκπρόθεσμα στην εφορία

Πότε θα γίνονται δεκτές δωρεές και γονικές παροχές που δηλώνονται εκπρόθεσμα στην εφορία

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Αναδρομικά ύψους 12.000 ευρώ σε δύο πληρωμές: Ποιοι πληρώνονται τέλος Φεβρουαρίου και ποιοι τέλος Μαρτίου

Αναδρομικά ύψους 12.000 ευρώ σε δύο πληρωμές: Ποιοι πληρώνονται τέλος Φεβρουαρίου και ποιοι τέλος Μαρτίου

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

«Ράγισε» καρδιές ο Μπόβε: «Κατάλαβα πόσο λεπτή είναι η γραμμή μεταξύ ζωής και θανάτου»

«Ράγισε» καρδιές ο Μπόβε: «Κατάλαβα πόσο λεπτή είναι η γραμμή μεταξύ ζωής και θανάτου»

«Βόμβα» στη La Liga: Τα… πήρε η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης και «ψάχνεται» για αποχώρηση!

«Βόμβα» στη La Liga: Τα… πήρε η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης και «ψάχνεται» για αποχώρηση!

Προσοχή: Τι σημαίνει η πράσινη τελεία στην οθόνη του κινητού σου – Μην την αγνοήσεις

Προσοχή: Τι σημαίνει η πράσινη τελεία στην οθόνη του κινητού σου – Μην την αγνοήσεις

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Ναταλία Γερμανού: 3 πρώην συνεργάτες αποκαλύπτουν το άλλο της πρόσωπο – «Είναι δύσκολος άνθρωπος»

Ναταλία Γερμανού: 3 πρώην συνεργάτες αποκαλύπτουν το άλλο της πρόσωπο – «Είναι δύσκολος άνθρωπος»

Τα σαμπουάν που πρέπει να αποφεύγεις – Προκαλούν αραίωση μαλλιών

Τα σαμπουάν που πρέπει να αποφεύγεις – Προκαλούν αραίωση μαλλιών

Γιώργος Λιάγκας: «Έζησα όλη την ιστορία του Δημήτρη Κοντομηνά με την Κωνσταντίνα Σπυροπούλου» – Τι αποκάλυψε

Γιώργος Λιάγκας: «Έζησα όλη την ιστορία του Δημήτρη Κοντομηνά με την Κωνσταντίνα Σπυροπούλου» – Τι αποκάλυψε

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Surge in Highway Traffic Outpaces Vehicle Growth in Greece

Surge in Highway Traffic Outpaces Vehicle Growth in Greece

News In English
Greek IT Firm Denies Involvement in Russian Hack of European Medicines Agency

Greek IT Firm Denies Involvement in Russian Hack of European Medicines Agency

News In English
Food Prices in Greece Skyrocket While Wages Lag Behind

Food Prices in Greece Skyrocket While Wages Lag Behind

News In English
Seismic Activity Near Santorini Eases, But Experts Remain Vigilant

Seismic Activity Near Santorini Eases, But Experts Remain Vigilant

News In English

NETWORK

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

theissue.gr
Τα σαμπουάν που πρέπει να αποφεύγεις – Προκαλούν αραίωση μαλλιών

Τα σαμπουάν που πρέπει να αποφεύγεις – Προκαλούν αραίωση μαλλιών

theissue.gr
Γρίπη των πτηνών: Δύο προφυλάξεις που πρέπει να πάρετε πριν καταναλώσετε αυγά

Γρίπη των πτηνών: Δύο προφυλάξεις που πρέπει να πάρετε πριν καταναλώσετε αυγά

healthstat.gr
Πώς θα αυξήσετε την πρόσληψη ασβεστίου στον οργανισμό – Όλα τα «μυστικά»

Πώς θα αυξήσετε την πρόσληψη ασβεστίου στον οργανισμό – Όλα τα «μυστικά»

healthstat.gr
Αδυνατούν να πληρώσουν τους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος δύο στα τρία νοικοκυριά

Αδυνατούν να πληρώσουν τους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος δύο στα τρία νοικοκυριά

ienergeia.gr
Αλλαγές στις περικοπές ΑΠΕ: Νομοθετική θωράκιση Διαχειριστών και προσαρμογές στην αγορά

Αλλαγές στις περικοπές ΑΠΕ: Νομοθετική θωράκιση Διαχειριστών και προσαρμογές στην αγορά

ienergeia.gr
Ναταλία Γερμανού: 3 πρώην συνεργάτες αποκαλύπτουν το άλλο της πρόσωπο – «Είναι δύσκολος άνθρωπος»

Ναταλία Γερμανού: 3 πρώην συνεργάτες αποκαλύπτουν το άλλο της πρόσωπο – «Είναι δύσκολος άνθρωπος»

theissue.gr
Το τρικ που μαρτυρά πόσα χρόνια θα ζήσετε

Το τρικ που μαρτυρά πόσα χρόνια θα ζήσετε

healthstat.gr