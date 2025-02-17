Games
Greek Politics in Turmoil: Mitsotakis, Opposition Battle Over Train Crash Inquiry

Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again defended his government against accusations that it has manipulated the judiciary for political gain. In an interview with Kathimerini newspaper on Sunday, Mitsotakis dismissed opposition claims of a cover-up in the deadly Tempi train disaster, reaffirming his commitment to transparency and judicial independence. He positioned himself as a defender of the rule of law, insisting that the tragedy should not be exploited for political purposes. However, his critics argue that while Mitsotakis publicly champions the independence of Greece’s institutions, his government has repeatedly interfered in judicial matters, ignored court rulings, and used legal proceedings to advance its own agenda.

The Greek Prime Minister was responding to recently surfaced video footage, analyzed by forensic experts, that some claim could reveal new details about the train crash. Mitsotakis rejected what he called conspiracy theories and political opportunism, stating that national tragedies should not be reduced to partisan attacks. He emphasized that judicial authorities, not politicians, are responsible for determining the facts. In his remarks, Mitsotakis also directed sharp criticism at the opposition, particularly PASOK and its leader Nikos Androulakis, accusing them of using the disaster for political gain. He argued that recent revelations undermine the opposition’s narrative and rejected accusations that his government had obstructed the investigation. He further stressed that forensic experts had found no evidence of flammable or illegal cargo on the freight train involved in the crash. If the newly surfaced video is authenticated, he said, it would debunk such claims entirely.

Addressing speculation that his government might align with far-right parties, Mitsotakis categorically ruled out any cooperation. He distinguished between these parties and their voters, arguing that his administration seeks to address public concerns through policy rather than political deals. He also dismissed rumors of an imminent cabinet reshuffle, asserting that his ministers remain focused on governance and improving citizens’ lives.

Opposition parties strongly condemned Mitsotakis’ remarks. PASOK accused him of undermining the rule of law, while SYRIZA denounced his government for obstructing justice in the Tempi investigation. The Communist Party framed the disaster as a consequence of neoliberal policies that prioritize profit over public safety. Meanwhile, the left-wing New Left party called on citizens to mobilize in protest against what it described as an ongoing government cover-up.

