Greek Parliament Set to Relaunch Probe into 2023 Train Crash Controversy

Greek Parliament Set to Relaunch Probe into 2023 Train Crash Controversy
The Greek Parliament is taking a step forward in investigating again the 2023 Tempi train crash, a disaster that claimed 57 lives and remains a point of contention in the country’s political landscape.

Lawmakers are set to establish a pre-investigative committee to examine accusations from the opposition that the government attempted to cover up evidence at the crash site. The committee, expected to be approved in February with support from the ruling New Democracy party, will investigate whether outgoing Deputy Minister Christos Triantopoulos bears criminal responsibility at a misdemeanor level.

At the same time, a long-awaited report on the massive fire that erupted after the collision is due by the end of February. However, recent developments, including the emergence of new video evidence, could cause further delays and add to the growing scrutiny surrounding the case.

The Greek government has firmly denied any accusations of interference, maintaining that the judiciary alone will determine the truth. Officials have also warned against using the case for political gain, but tensions have continued to rise. Criticism of the judicial process has intensified in recent days, prompting government sources to caution that the political climate is becoming increasingly volatile, drawing comparisons to the instability Greece faced during its financial crisis.

As frustration over the case deepens, Greece’s largest labor union, the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), has announced a nationwide 24-hour strike on Friday, February 28, 2025, marking two years since the tragedy. The union is demanding transparency and justice, insisting that the rule of law must prevail and that there be no cover-ups or political deals. It has also called for stronger safety measures across all modes of transportation—rail, air, and sea—to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Expressing solidarity with the victims’ families, the GSEE has pledged full participation in protests across the country and is urging all workers to join. In a rare move, the union has called on public transport employees to continue working, even if they are striking, to ensure that citizens can attend the demonstrations.

As Greece nears the second anniversary of one of its deadliest train disasters, the battle for accountability is far from over. With growing public outrage, political divisions, and an ongoing judicial investigation, the country remains at a crossroads between justice, reform, and deepening mistrust in its institutions.

