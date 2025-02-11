Greece Explores AI Collaboration with DeepMind, OpenAI, and Ericsson

Among the key discussions was a meeting with Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of DeepMind, the AI company owned by Google.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with leading figures from the technology and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors on Monday during the AI Action Summit, underscoring Greece’s growing interest in AI innovation and global collaboration.

Among the key discussions was a meeting with Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of DeepMind, the AI company owned by Google. According to Greek government sources, the conversation focused on global advancements in AI and the rapid evolution of the technology.

The two also explored potential collaboration between DeepMind and Greece’s AI ecosystem, including partnerships with startups, research institutions, and academic initiatives.

A visit by Hassabis to Athens in the coming months was also discussed.

During the summit, Prime Minister Mitsotakis stressed the need for a robust ethical and security framework for AI, one that safeguards users while still encouraging technological innovation and economic growth.

Mitsotakis also met with Chris Lehane, Head of International Relations at OpenAI, to discuss the role of AI in public services and the potential for large language models to enhance governance and state-citizen interactions. They also exchanged insights on the future of data centers and their rising energy demands in Europe.

Another key meeting took place with Börje Ekholm, CEO of Ericsson, where discussions revolved around the future of digital communication and telecommunications, emphasizing the increasing importance of connectivity as more devices and applications rely on mobile networks.

With these high-level meetings, Greece is signaling its ambition to be an active player in the global AI sector, forging relationships with major industry leaders and positioning itself as an emerging hub for AI-driven research, development, and innovation.