Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Explores AI Collaboration with DeepMind, OpenAI, and Ericsson

pixabay pixabay
Among the key discussions was a meeting with Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of DeepMind, the AI company owned by Google.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with leading figures from the technology and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors on Monday during the AI Action Summit, underscoring Greece’s growing interest in AI innovation and global collaboration.

Among the key discussions was a meeting with Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of DeepMind, the AI company owned by Google. According to Greek government sources, the conversation focused on global advancements in AI and the rapid evolution of the technology.

The two also explored potential collaboration between DeepMind and Greece’s AI ecosystem, including partnerships with startups, research institutions, and academic initiatives.

A visit by Hassabis to Athens in the coming months was also discussed.

During the summit, Prime Minister Mitsotakis stressed the need for a robust ethical and security framework for AI, one that safeguards users while still encouraging technological innovation and economic growth.

Mitsotakis also met with Chris Lehane, Head of International Relations at OpenAI, to discuss the role of AI in public services and the potential for large language models to enhance governance and state-citizen interactions. They also exchanged insights on the future of data centers and their rising energy demands in Europe.

Another key meeting took place with Börje Ekholm, CEO of Ericsson, where discussions revolved around the future of digital communication and telecommunications, emphasizing the increasing importance of connectivity as more devices and applications rely on mobile networks.

With these high-level meetings, Greece is signaling its ambition to be an active player in the global AI sector, forging relationships with major industry leaders and positioning itself as an emerging hub for AI-driven research, development, and innovation.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς χαμογελά στην τοποθεσία Λος Άντζελες: Τι έγινε στο ντεμπούτο του; (vid)

Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς χαμογελά στην τοποθεσία Λος Άντζελες: Τι έγινε στο ντεμπούτο του; (vid)

«Θρήνος» στο ελληνικό ποδόσφαιρο: Πέθανε ο Τάκης Οικονομόπουλος

«Θρήνος» στο ελληνικό ποδόσφαιρο: Πέθανε ο Τάκης Οικονομόπουλος

Επίδομα θέρμανσης: Πληρωμή στα τέλη Μαΐου - Το κρύο αυξάνει την κατανάλωση

Επίδομα θέρμανσης: Πληρωμή στα τέλη Μαΐου - Το κρύο αυξάνει την κατανάλωση

100.000 εκπαιδευτικοί μπορούν εύκολα να αποκτήσουν πιστοποίηση Ιταλικών και Ισπανικών

100.000 εκπαιδευτικοί μπορούν εύκολα να αποκτήσουν πιστοποίηση Ιταλικών και Ισπανικών

Ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας: Τι ισχύει για τηλεργασία, catering, πωλητές και διευθυντικά στελέχη

Ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας: Τι ισχύει για τηλεργασία, catering, πωλητές και διευθυντικά στελέχη

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Έρχονται τα δυναμικά τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Ποιοι καταναλωτές θα ωφεληθούν

Έρχονται τα δυναμικά τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Ποιοι καταναλωτές θα ωφεληθούν

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Ο πρώτος «Μαρσιάλ» στην Ελλάδα, πήγε στο Αγρίνιο και τον Παναιτωλικό

Ο πρώτος «Μαρσιάλ» στην Ελλάδα, πήγε στο Αγρίνιο και τον Παναιτωλικό

Κρισάντους, Μακέντα και άλλοι έξι «Έλληνες», στο Top-30 των μεγαλύτερων «what if»!

Κρισάντους, Μακέντα και άλλοι έξι «Έλληνες», στο Top-30 των μεγαλύτερων «what if»!

Νίνο: Δημοσίευσε μηνύματα που «καίνε» την πρώην του – Τι συνέβη

Νίνο: Δημοσίευσε μηνύματα που «καίνε» την πρώην του – Τι συνέβη

Το κουμπί για να φορτίζεις το κινητό σου 4 φορές πιο γρήγορα

Το κουμπί για να φορτίζεις το κινητό σου 4 φορές πιο γρήγορα

Δερματολόγος προειδοποιεί: Οι τροφές που γερνούν το δέρμα και σε κάνουν να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Δερματολόγος προειδοποιεί: Οι τροφές που γερνούν το δέρμα και σε κάνουν να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Νίκος Κολιογιάννης: Ο κούκλος εκπαιδευτικός που διεκδικεί τον τίτλο του ομορφότερου άντρα στον κόσμο

Νίκος Κολιογιάννης: Ο κούκλος εκπαιδευτικός που διεκδικεί τον τίτλο του ομορφότερου άντρα στον κόσμο

Κατερίνα Διδασκάλου: Ο άστεγος που φιλοξενούσε πάνω από 10 χρόνια έπαιρνε κρυφά σύνταξη

Κατερίνα Διδασκάλου: Ο άστεγος που φιλοξενούσε πάνω από 10 χρόνια έπαιρνε κρυφά σύνταξη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece’s Political Landscape Shifts as Traditional Parties Decline and the Far Right Rises

Greece’s Political Landscape Shifts as Traditional Parties Decline and the Far Right Rises

News In English
Metlen Gains Double Vote of Confidence from Major Investors

Metlen Gains Double Vote of Confidence from Major Investors

News In English
Greek Train Crash Inquiry Escalates as Authorities Probe Authenticity of Key Footage

Greek Train Crash Inquiry Escalates as Authorities Probe Authenticity of Key Footage

News In English
Greece’s Real Estate Transfer Tax: Deadlines, Process, and Payment

Greece’s Real Estate Transfer Tax: Deadlines, Process, and Payment

News In English

NETWORK

Ιβουπροφαίνη: Η επίδραση του φαρμάκου στη μνήμη και την ευφυΐα

Ιβουπροφαίνη: Η επίδραση του φαρμάκου στη μνήμη και την ευφυΐα

healthstat.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε άνοδο η χονδρεμπορική αγορά - Ανησυχία και από τις «υψηλές πτήσεις» στο φυσικό αέριο

Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε άνοδο η χονδρεμπορική αγορά - Ανησυχία και από τις «υψηλές πτήσεις» στο φυσικό αέριο

ienergeia.gr
Wind Europe: Ώθηση για τα υβριδικά υπεράκτια αιολικά οι ευρωπαϊκές επιχορηγήσεις – Αγκάθι το ηλεκτρικό δίκτυο

Wind Europe: Ώθηση για τα υβριδικά υπεράκτια αιολικά οι ευρωπαϊκές επιχορηγήσεις – Αγκάθι το ηλεκτρικό δίκτυο

ienergeia.gr
Το φυσικό αφέψημα που «γιατρεύει» το βήχα - Πώς θα το φτιάξετε

Το φυσικό αφέψημα που «γιατρεύει» το βήχα - Πώς θα το φτιάξετε

healthstat.gr
Μήλος: Στον «αέρα» η υγεία των κατοίκων

Μήλος: Στον «αέρα» η υγεία των κατοίκων

healthstat.gr
Νίκος Κολιογιάννης: Ο κούκλος εκπαιδευτικός που διεκδικεί τον τίτλο του ομορφότερου άντρα στον κόσμο

Νίκος Κολιογιάννης: Ο κούκλος εκπαιδευτικός που διεκδικεί τον τίτλο του ομορφότερου άντρα στον κόσμο

theissue.gr
Φαύλος κύκλος για τους ιδιώτες προμηθευτές η πιθανή έκτακτη φορολόγηση της ενέργειας για τις επιδοτήσεις

Φαύλος κύκλος για τους ιδιώτες προμηθευτές η πιθανή έκτακτη φορολόγηση της ενέργειας για τις επιδοτήσεις

ienergeia.gr
Αποκάλυψη Guardian: Το μυστικό παζάρι της φον ντερ Λάιεν για τα εμβόλια της Pfizer

Αποκάλυψη Guardian: Το μυστικό παζάρι της φον ντερ Λάιεν για τα εμβόλια της Pfizer

healthstat.gr