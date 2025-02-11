Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Train Crash Inquiry Escalates as Authorities Probe Authenticity of Key Footage

SOOC SOOC
The investigation into Greece’s deadliest train crash, which killed 57 people in February 2023 near Tempi, has taken a dramatic turn, drawing comparisons to a legal thriller.

The investigation into Greece’s deadliest train crash, which killed 57 people in February 2023 near Tempi, has taken a dramatic turn, drawing comparisons to a legal thriller.

The tragedy sent shockwaves through Greek society and put intense pressure on both the government and the judicial system, as new evidence has now surfaced nearly two years after the disaster.

In a significant development, Greek police raided the offices of a private security company on Monday in two locations—Platamonas and Metamorfosi. This company, which provides surveillance services to Greece’s national railway operator (OSE), had recently submitted new video footage purportedly showing the freight train involved in the crash.

Law enforcement officers seized the company's video recording equipment, amid growing questions about the footage’s authenticity and why it was only now coming to light.

The security company recently turned over three videos allegedly depicting the freight train that collided head-on with a passenger train in Tempi. These videos are now under forensic examination to verify their authenticity. The judge overseeing the case has ordered an urgent investigation into their validity.

On February 5, a magistrate in Larissa—one of the cities closest to the crash site—took possession of the footage. Two technical experts, mechanical engineer Apostolos Vasilakos and electrical engineer Stavros Batzopoulos, have been assigned to analyze the videos. Their task is to determine whether the train shown in the footage is indeed the one involved in the deadly collision.

They have also been instructed to check whether the footage reveals the presence of a tank or pallet carrying hazardous liquid fuel or solvents—an allegation raised by certain parties involved in the case.

Following the delayed release of the footage, the magistrate ordered authorities to seize the security firm’s hard drives and recording devices. These contain surveillance footage of train movements, as part of the company's contract with OSE.

The sudden emergence of these videos nearly two years after the tragedy has fueled skepticism among the victims’ families, who have long been calling for transparency in the investigation.

«How can these videos appear now, after two years? Every day, something new comes up and disrupts our lives all over again», said Sotiris Mitskas, father of 23-year-old Iphigenia, who was among those killed in the crash.

Forensic expert Achilleas Michopoulos, who is working on behalf of the victims’ families, also raised concerns. Speaking on Greek television, he claimed that parts of the footage appeared to be missing and suggested the videos may have been tampered with.

Meanwhile, lawyer Vasilis Kapernaros, who represents the security company that provided the footage, defended its authenticity. «We found these videos in the past few weeks, on the company's initiative, and immediately handed them over to the investigating magistrate», he stated. Addressing concerns over possible manipulation, he added, «The footage is available to anyone who wants to examine it and determine whether it is real or doctored».

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς χαμογελά στην τοποθεσία Λος Άντζελες: Τι έγινε στο ντεμπούτο του; (vid)

Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς χαμογελά στην τοποθεσία Λος Άντζελες: Τι έγινε στο ντεμπούτο του; (vid)

«Θρήνος» στο ελληνικό ποδόσφαιρο: Πέθανε ο Τάκης Οικονομόπουλος

«Θρήνος» στο ελληνικό ποδόσφαιρο: Πέθανε ο Τάκης Οικονομόπουλος

Επίδομα θέρμανσης: Πληρωμή στα τέλη Μαΐου - Το κρύο αυξάνει την κατανάλωση

Επίδομα θέρμανσης: Πληρωμή στα τέλη Μαΐου - Το κρύο αυξάνει την κατανάλωση

100.000 εκπαιδευτικοί μπορούν εύκολα να αποκτήσουν πιστοποίηση Ιταλικών και Ισπανικών

100.000 εκπαιδευτικοί μπορούν εύκολα να αποκτήσουν πιστοποίηση Ιταλικών και Ισπανικών

Ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας: Τι ισχύει για τηλεργασία, catering, πωλητές και διευθυντικά στελέχη

Ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας: Τι ισχύει για τηλεργασία, catering, πωλητές και διευθυντικά στελέχη

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Έρχονται τα δυναμικά τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Ποιοι καταναλωτές θα ωφεληθούν

Έρχονται τα δυναμικά τιμολόγια ρεύματος - Ποιοι καταναλωτές θα ωφεληθούν

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Ο πρώτος «Μαρσιάλ» στην Ελλάδα, πήγε στο Αγρίνιο και τον Παναιτωλικό

Ο πρώτος «Μαρσιάλ» στην Ελλάδα, πήγε στο Αγρίνιο και τον Παναιτωλικό

Κρισάντους, Μακέντα και άλλοι έξι «Έλληνες», στο Top-30 των μεγαλύτερων «what if»!

Κρισάντους, Μακέντα και άλλοι έξι «Έλληνες», στο Top-30 των μεγαλύτερων «what if»!

Νίνο: Δημοσίευσε μηνύματα που «καίνε» την πρώην του – Τι συνέβη

Νίνο: Δημοσίευσε μηνύματα που «καίνε» την πρώην του – Τι συνέβη

Το κουμπί για να φορτίζεις το κινητό σου 4 φορές πιο γρήγορα

Το κουμπί για να φορτίζεις το κινητό σου 4 φορές πιο γρήγορα

Δερματολόγος προειδοποιεί: Οι τροφές που γερνούν το δέρμα και σε κάνουν να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Δερματολόγος προειδοποιεί: Οι τροφές που γερνούν το δέρμα και σε κάνουν να φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη

Νίκος Κολιογιάννης: Ο κούκλος εκπαιδευτικός που διεκδικεί τον τίτλο του ομορφότερου άντρα στον κόσμο

Νίκος Κολιογιάννης: Ο κούκλος εκπαιδευτικός που διεκδικεί τον τίτλο του ομορφότερου άντρα στον κόσμο

Κατερίνα Διδασκάλου: Ο άστεγος που φιλοξενούσε πάνω από 10 χρόνια έπαιρνε κρυφά σύνταξη

Κατερίνα Διδασκάλου: Ο άστεγος που φιλοξενούσε πάνω από 10 χρόνια έπαιρνε κρυφά σύνταξη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece’s Political Landscape Shifts as Traditional Parties Decline and the Far Right Rises

Greece’s Political Landscape Shifts as Traditional Parties Decline and the Far Right Rises

News In English
Greece Explores AI Collaboration with DeepMind, OpenAI, and Ericsson

Greece Explores AI Collaboration with DeepMind, OpenAI, and Ericsson

News In English
Metlen Gains Double Vote of Confidence from Major Investors

Metlen Gains Double Vote of Confidence from Major Investors

News In English
Greece’s Real Estate Transfer Tax: Deadlines, Process, and Payment

Greece’s Real Estate Transfer Tax: Deadlines, Process, and Payment

News In English

NETWORK

Ιβουπροφαίνη: Η επίδραση του φαρμάκου στη μνήμη και την ευφυΐα

Ιβουπροφαίνη: Η επίδραση του φαρμάκου στη μνήμη και την ευφυΐα

healthstat.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε άνοδο η χονδρεμπορική αγορά - Ανησυχία και από τις «υψηλές πτήσεις» στο φυσικό αέριο

Ηλεκτρισμός: Σε άνοδο η χονδρεμπορική αγορά - Ανησυχία και από τις «υψηλές πτήσεις» στο φυσικό αέριο

ienergeia.gr
Wind Europe: Ώθηση για τα υβριδικά υπεράκτια αιολικά οι ευρωπαϊκές επιχορηγήσεις – Αγκάθι το ηλεκτρικό δίκτυο

Wind Europe: Ώθηση για τα υβριδικά υπεράκτια αιολικά οι ευρωπαϊκές επιχορηγήσεις – Αγκάθι το ηλεκτρικό δίκτυο

ienergeia.gr
Το φυσικό αφέψημα που «γιατρεύει» το βήχα - Πώς θα το φτιάξετε

Το φυσικό αφέψημα που «γιατρεύει» το βήχα - Πώς θα το φτιάξετε

healthstat.gr
Μήλος: Στον «αέρα» η υγεία των κατοίκων

Μήλος: Στον «αέρα» η υγεία των κατοίκων

healthstat.gr
Νίκος Κολιογιάννης: Ο κούκλος εκπαιδευτικός που διεκδικεί τον τίτλο του ομορφότερου άντρα στον κόσμο

Νίκος Κολιογιάννης: Ο κούκλος εκπαιδευτικός που διεκδικεί τον τίτλο του ομορφότερου άντρα στον κόσμο

theissue.gr
Φαύλος κύκλος για τους ιδιώτες προμηθευτές η πιθανή έκτακτη φορολόγηση της ενέργειας για τις επιδοτήσεις

Φαύλος κύκλος για τους ιδιώτες προμηθευτές η πιθανή έκτακτη φορολόγηση της ενέργειας για τις επιδοτήσεις

ienergeia.gr
Αποκάλυψη Guardian: Το μυστικό παζάρι της φον ντερ Λάιεν για τα εμβόλια της Pfizer

Αποκάλυψη Guardian: Το μυστικό παζάρι της φον ντερ Λάιεν για τα εμβόλια της Pfizer

healthstat.gr