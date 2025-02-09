Suspect in Greek Double Homicide Dies by Suicide After Police Standoff

According to police reports, he shot himself as authorities attempted to negotiate his surrender.

A 60-year-old man suspected of killing two people in the Greek city of Larissa on Sunday has died by suicide after barricading himself inside his store in the town of Gonnoi.

According to police reports, he shot himself as authorities attempted to negotiate his surrender.

Earlier in the day, his lawyer, Stelios Sourlas, confirmed that the suspect was armed and had threatened to take his own life. A large police operation had been underway to de-escalate the situation and persuade him to surrender.

Following the suspect’s death, bomb disposal experts were deployed to inspect the store for possible explosives.

Before taking his own life, the suspect reportedly said: "I was glad to have met you, I am proud. Take care of my funeral arrangements because there is no money for tomorrow."

According to Michalis Giannakos, president of Greece’s Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN), the first medical responders were a doctor and a paramedic from the local health center in Gonnoi. The doctor confirmed to police that the suspect had died from a gunshot wound. Two officers later arrived at the scene, quickly assessing the situation before being told to leave.

The suspect had a long history in Greece’s nationalist circles and a criminal record. He was a former member of Golden Dawn, a far-right organization that was officially declared a criminal group by Greek courts in 2020.

For years, he was a leading figure in Golden Dawn’s Larissa branch, actively participating in rallies and public demonstrations. Video footage from past events shows him performing a Nazi salute without hesitation.

In 2014, he appeared alongside convicted Golden Dawn members Ilias Kasidiaris and Ilias Panagiotaros while running as a deputy regional governor candidate under the party’s banner.

Although he remained loyal to national socialist ideology, he eventually distanced himself from the group, claiming it had become too moderate.

His criminal history includes involvement in violent incidents, and in the early 2000s, he played a leading role in a bombing attack targeting Turkish sites. He was arrested and imprisoned for this act.