Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Students Renew Calls for Justice Ahead of Major Demonstration Marking Train Disaster Anniversary

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greek Students Renew Calls for Justice Ahead of Major Demonstration Marking Train Disaster Anniversary
Student and pupil unions across Greece are intensifying their calls for justice as they prepare for a large-scale demonstration on February 28, commemorating two years since the devastating train disaster in Tempi.

From the northern city of Alexandroupoli to the island of Crete, thousands of students, school pupils, and educators have taken to the streets on Friday in mass protests, demanding accountability for the tragedy that claimed 57 lives.

With banners and chants resonating through city squares and major thoroughfares, demonstrators have united under a central message: “We are the voice of the dead—this crime will not be covered up.” Their demands for justice come in the wake of recent massive rallies across Greece and beyond, which have rocked the country’s political landscape. The protests coincide with mounting anticipation for the findings of the National Technical University of Athens, expected to shed further light on the causes of the disaster.

Athens Demonstration Gathers StrengthIn Athens, the Coordinating Committee of Pupils declared victory for their movement, stating that their protests had drowned out any attempt at silence. “Tens of thousands of students flooded the center of Athens, sending a message loud and clear: 'The crime at Tempi will not be forgotten, it will not be forgiven!'” the statement read.

The committee urged students to continue organizing within their schools, neighborhoods, and local councils, calling for further action. Their next major demonstration is scheduled for February 28 at Syntagma Square, the heart of Athens, on the crash anniversary, coinciding with a nationwide strike. Organizers anticipate an even larger turnout, with the movement gaining strength in both numbers and determination.

In Thessaloniki, one of Greece’s largest cities, a major demonstration unfolded as part of the nationwide mobilization. Students and school pupils gathered in the city center, joined by parents and educators, before marching through the main streets. Organizing union representatives emphasized that the true causes of the Tempi tragedy must not be concealed and that political and criminal responsibilities should be fully addressed. The march caused significant disruption, with authorities managing traffic as demonstrators moved through the city.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Το κοντράστ των συναισθημάτων στη Βαρκελώνη σε ένα στιγμιότυπο μετά την… απόφαση Φουρνιέ (video)

Το κοντράστ των συναισθημάτων στη Βαρκελώνη σε ένα στιγμιότυπο μετά την… απόφαση Φουρνιέ (video)

Το ξέσπασμα του Μπαρτζώκα στο νικητήριο καλάθι του Φουρνιέ (video)

Το ξέσπασμα του Μπαρτζώκα στο νικητήριο καλάθι του Φουρνιέ (video)

«Αναβαθμίζω το σπίτι μου: Πώς θα κάνετε ολική ανακαίνιση με γενναία επιδότηση και χωρίς κριτήρια

«Αναβαθμίζω το σπίτι μου: Πώς θα κάνετε ολική ανακαίνιση με γενναία επιδότηση και χωρίς κριτήρια

100.000 εκπαιδευτικοί μπορούν εύκολα να αποκτήσουν πιστοποίηση Ιταλικών και Ισπανικών

100.000 εκπαιδευτικοί μπορούν εύκολα να αποκτήσουν πιστοποίηση Ιταλικών και Ισπανικών

Άνεργοι άνω των 55 ετών: Αίτηση σε νέο πρόγραμμα για όσους λήγουν οι συμβάσεις τον Φεβρουάριο

Άνεργοι άνω των 55 ετών: Αίτηση σε νέο πρόγραμμα για όσους λήγουν οι συμβάσεις τον Φεβρουάριο

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Ρεκόρ διετίας στην τιμή του φυσικού αερίου - Η «ασπίδα» των σταθερών τιμολογίων

Ρεκόρ διετίας στην τιμή του φυσικού αερίου - Η «ασπίδα» των σταθερών τιμολογίων

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Ο Βεζένκοφ έκανε αυτό που ήθελε κάθε φίλος του Ολυμπιακού μετά το buzzer beater του Φουρνιέ

Ο Βεζένκοφ έκανε αυτό που ήθελε κάθε φίλος του Ολυμπιακού μετά το buzzer beater του Φουρνιέ

Ο Λιβάι Γκαρσία στην Σπαρτάκ Μόσχας και με τη… βούλα – Το ποσό του deal με τη ΑΕΚ!

Ο Λιβάι Γκαρσία στην Σπαρτάκ Μόσχας και με τη… βούλα – Το ποσό του deal με τη ΑΕΚ!

Το κουμπί στο πλυντήριο που μπορεί να σου κάνει 30% οικονομία στο ρεύμα

Το κουμπί στο πλυντήριο που μπορεί να σου κάνει 30% οικονομία στο ρεύμα

Στο νοσοκομείο ο Γρηγόρης Αρναούτογλου και η Νάνσυ Αντωνίου – Τι συνέβη

Στο νοσοκομείο ο Γρηγόρης Αρναούτογλου και η Νάνσυ Αντωνίου – Τι συνέβη

Γιατί η τέως βασιλική οικογένεια έχει το επίθετο «Ντε Γκρες» και απαρνείται το «Γκλύξμπουργκ»

Γιατί η τέως βασιλική οικογένεια έχει το επίθετο «Ντε Γκρες» και απαρνείται το «Γκλύξμπουργκ»

Γνωστός Έλληνας celebrity παραδέχτηκε ότι έμεινε για 6 μήνες με το ίδιο εσώρουχο

Γνωστός Έλληνας celebrity παραδέχτηκε ότι έμεινε για 6 μήνες με το ίδιο εσώρουχο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Expands and Modernizes Property Valuation

Greece Expands and Modernizes Property Valuation

News In English
Greek Ships Fuel Russia’s Shadow Fleet - How Sanctions Were Evaded

Greek Ships Fuel Russia’s Shadow Fleet - How Sanctions Were Evaded

News In English
Melina Travlou Re-Elected as President of the Union of Greek Shipowners

Melina Travlou Re-Elected as President of the Union of Greek Shipowners

News In English
Greece’s Top Court to Rule on Major Cases, Including Water Privatization and Data Leak Scandal

Greece’s Top Court to Rule on Major Cases, Including Water Privatization and Data Leak Scandal

News In English

NETWORK

Το κουμπί στο πλυντήριο που μπορεί να σου κάνει 30% οικονομία στο ρεύμα

Το κουμπί στο πλυντήριο που μπορεί να σου κάνει 30% οικονομία στο ρεύμα

theissue.gr
Τα αγκάθια στις διαπραγματεύσεις για την ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Κρήτης - Κύπρου

Τα αγκάθια στις διαπραγματεύσεις για την ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Κρήτης - Κύπρου

ienergeia.gr
Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Πώς διαμορφώθηκαν οι τιμές για τα ευρωπαϊκά νοικοκυριά τον Ιανουάριο- Η θέση της Ελλάδας

Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Πώς διαμορφώθηκαν οι τιμές για τα ευρωπαϊκά νοικοκυριά τον Ιανουάριο- Η θέση της Ελλάδας

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί η τέως βασιλική οικογένεια έχει το επίθετο «Ντε Γκρες» και απαρνείται το «Γκλύξμπουργκ»

Γιατί η τέως βασιλική οικογένεια έχει το επίθετο «Ντε Γκρες» και απαρνείται το «Γκλύξμπουργκ»

theissue.gr
Αυτά είναι τα συμπτώματα ανεπάρκειας μαγνησίου

Αυτά είναι τα συμπτώματα ανεπάρκειας μαγνησίου

healthstat.gr
Γνωστός Έλληνας celebrity παραδέχτηκε ότι έμεινε για 6 μήνες με το ίδιο εσώρουχο

Γνωστός Έλληνας celebrity παραδέχτηκε ότι έμεινε για 6 μήνες με το ίδιο εσώρουχο

theissue.gr
Γιατί έχουμε συχνοουρία - Πότε πρέπει να πάμε στο γιατρό

Γιατί έχουμε συχνοουρία - Πότε πρέπει να πάμε στο γιατρό

healthstat.gr
HELLENiQ ENERGY: Εστιάζει στα μπλε τιμολόγια- Στόχος το 10% της λιανικής αγοράς ηλεκτρισμού

HELLENiQ ENERGY: Εστιάζει στα μπλε τιμολόγια- Στόχος το 10% της λιανικής αγοράς ηλεκτρισμού

ienergeia.gr