Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Athens Riviera Outshines Greek Islands as Luxury Real Estate Demand Shifts

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Athens Riviera Outshines Greek Islands as Luxury Real Estate Demand Shifts
In a surprising turn for Greece’s luxury real estate market, demand for high-end properties in the Athens Riviera has surged, while the once sought-after Cyclades islands, including Mykonos, have seen a decline.

Additionally, Greek buyers are now leading the market, surpassing international investors for the first time.

These trends, highlighted in the 2024 annual report by Greece Sotheby’s International Realty, underscore a shift in preference toward urban and mainland luxury living, particularly in Athens and its upscale suburbs.

According to the report, the Athens Riviera remains the top destination for luxury property buyers, accounting for 17% of total demand—a staggering 87.2% increase from 2023. With its seafront location, world-class marinas, luxury developments, and proximity to Athens’ international airport, the Riviera has become a prime investment hotspot.

Meanwhile, Mykonos, once a perennial favorite, has dropped to sixth place in demand, registering a 17.6% decline in 2024. This marks a significant shift, as the island had consistently ranked among the top three most sought-after destinations in previous years.

In contrast, Corfu secured the second spot with a 15.6% market share, while Athens’ city center followed in third place, capturing 8.1% of demand—a 35.7% rise from the previous year. Notably, Athens’ northern suburbs experienced explosive growth, with demand soaring 130%, pushing the area to seventh place in the rankings.

One of the most striking findings in the report is the rise of Greek buyers, who now represent 16.2% of all luxury property purchases, making them the largest single group of buyers for the first time. Their demand surged 51.8% year-over-year, reflecting growing local confidence in high-end real estate.

Greek buyers are followed closely by investors from the United States, which includes a significant number of Greek expatriates. The United Kingdom ranks third, with British buyers increasing their demand by 17.2%, accounting for 16.1% of total transactions. France and Denmark round out the top five, while interest from the United Arab Emirates grew by 32.6%.

Collectively, buyers from Greece, the U.S., and the U.K. now account for 51% of total luxury real estate demand in Greece.

The report also highlights a significant acceleration in sales activity, with the conversion rate of property viewings to actual purchases soaring from 6.5% in 2023 to 14.2% in 2024. This jump suggests that buyers are acting with a greater sense of urgency, particularly as supply remains tight.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Μαύρο βράδυ» για τον ΟΦΗ: Ο ΠΑΟΚ «υπέγραψε» την πιο βαριά εντός έδρας ήττα στην ιστορία του!

«Μαύρο βράδυ» για τον ΟΦΗ: Ο ΠΑΟΚ «υπέγραψε» την πιο βαριά εντός έδρας ήττα στην ιστορία του!

Αταμάν: «Ελπίζω σε ελληνικό τελικό στη Euroleague, αλλά ο Παναθηναϊκός θα νικήσει!»

Αταμάν: «Ελπίζω σε ελληνικό τελικό στη Euroleague, αλλά ο Παναθηναϊκός θα νικήσει!»

«Αναβαθμίζω το σπίτι μου: Πώς θα κάνετε ολική ανακαίνιση με γενναία επιδότηση και χωρίς κριτήρια

«Αναβαθμίζω το σπίτι μου: Πώς θα κάνετε ολική ανακαίνιση με γενναία επιδότηση και χωρίς κριτήρια

100.000 εκπαιδευτικοί μπορούν εύκολα να αποκτήσουν πιστοποίηση Ιταλικών και Ισπανικών

100.000 εκπαιδευτικοί μπορούν εύκολα να αποκτήσουν πιστοποίηση Ιταλικών και Ισπανικών

Άνεργοι άνω των 55 ετών: Αίτηση σε νέο πρόγραμμα για όσους λήγουν οι συμβάσεις τον Φεβρουάριο

Άνεργοι άνω των 55 ετών: Αίτηση σε νέο πρόγραμμα για όσους λήγουν οι συμβάσεις τον Φεβρουάριο

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Ρεκόρ διετίας στην τιμή του φυσικού αερίου - Η «ασπίδα» των σταθερών τιμολογίων

Ρεκόρ διετίας στην τιμή του φυσικού αερίου - Η «ασπίδα» των σταθερών τιμολογίων

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

«Ο Σοφοκλής Σχορτσιανίτης άλλαξε το παιχνίδι στο NBA»: Τρομερή δήλωση του Καρμέλο Άντονι!

«Ο Σοφοκλής Σχορτσιανίτης άλλαξε το παιχνίδι στο NBA»: Τρομερή δήλωση του Καρμέλο Άντονι!

Ο Μουζακίτης το έχει ξανακάνει: Γκολ «καρμπόν» σαν αυτό με τον Παναθηναϊκό, το 2022! (video)

Ο Μουζακίτης το έχει ξανακάνει: Γκολ «καρμπόν» σαν αυτό με τον Παναθηναϊκό, το 2022! (video)

Το κουμπί για να φορτίζεις το κινητό σου 4 φορές πιο γρήγορα

Το κουμπί για να φορτίζεις το κινητό σου 4 φορές πιο γρήγορα

Χώρισαν μετά από 12 χρόνια και τώρα θα παρουσιάζουν μαζί εκπομπή στην ελληνική τηλεόραση

Χώρισαν μετά από 12 χρόνια και τώρα θα παρουσιάζουν μαζί εκπομπή στην ελληνική τηλεόραση

Γιατί η τέως βασιλική οικογένεια έχει το επίθετο «Ντε Γκρες» και απαρνείται το «Γκλύξμπουργκ»

Γιατί η τέως βασιλική οικογένεια έχει το επίθετο «Ντε Γκρες» και απαρνείται το «Γκλύξμπουργκ»

Το μυστικό μιας makeup artist για πυκνές βλεφαρίδες βρίσκεται στο ντουλάπι της κουζίνας σου

Το μυστικό μιας makeup artist για πυκνές βλεφαρίδες βρίσκεται στο ντουλάπι της κουζίνας σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Modernizes Business Licensing with New Digital Platform

Greece Modernizes Business Licensing with New Digital Platform

News In English
Greek Students Renew Calls for Justice Ahead of Major Demonstration Marking Train Disaster Anniversary

Greek Students Renew Calls for Justice Ahead of Major Demonstration Marking Train Disaster Anniversary

News In English
Greece Expands and Modernizes Property Valuation

Greece Expands and Modernizes Property Valuation

News In English
Greek Ships Fuel Russia’s Shadow Fleet - How Sanctions Were Evaded

Greek Ships Fuel Russia’s Shadow Fleet - How Sanctions Were Evaded

News In English

NETWORK

Τα αγκάθια στις διαπραγματεύσεις για την ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Κρήτης - Κύπρου

Τα αγκάθια στις διαπραγματεύσεις για την ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Κρήτης - Κύπρου

ienergeia.gr
Pilates: Τι έχουν δείξει οι μελέτες - Όσα προσφέρει στο σώμα μας

Pilates: Τι έχουν δείξει οι μελέτες - Όσα προσφέρει στο σώμα μας

healthstat.gr
Ενέργεια: Αλλαγή παρόχου με ένα κλικ – Χωρίς δικαιολογητικά μέσω gov.gr

Ενέργεια: Αλλαγή παρόχου με ένα κλικ – Χωρίς δικαιολογητικά μέσω gov.gr

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί έχουμε συχνοουρία - Πότε πρέπει να πάμε στο γιατρό

Γιατί έχουμε συχνοουρία - Πότε πρέπει να πάμε στο γιατρό

healthstat.gr
Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Πώς διαμορφώθηκαν οι τιμές για τα ευρωπαϊκά νοικοκυριά τον Ιανουάριο- Η θέση της Ελλάδας

Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Πώς διαμορφώθηκαν οι τιμές για τα ευρωπαϊκά νοικοκυριά τον Ιανουάριο- Η θέση της Ελλάδας

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί η τέως βασιλική οικογένεια έχει το επίθετο «Ντε Γκρες» και απαρνείται το «Γκλύξμπουργκ»

Γιατί η τέως βασιλική οικογένεια έχει το επίθετο «Ντε Γκρες» και απαρνείται το «Γκλύξμπουργκ»

theissue.gr
Το μυστικό μιας makeup artist για πυκνές βλεφαρίδες βρίσκεται στο ντουλάπι της κουζίνας σου

Το μυστικό μιας makeup artist για πυκνές βλεφαρίδες βρίσκεται στο ντουλάπι της κουζίνας σου

theissue.gr
Χώρισαν μετά από 12 χρόνια και τώρα θα παρουσιάζουν μαζί εκπομπή στην ελληνική τηλεόραση

Χώρισαν μετά από 12 χρόνια και τώρα θα παρουσιάζουν μαζί εκπομπή στην ελληνική τηλεόραση

theissue.gr