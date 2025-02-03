Hundreds of Small Earthquakes Shake Santorini – Scientists Monitor Seismic Trends

A surge in seismic activity has been recorded in the Aegean Sea, particularly in the area between the Greek islands of Santorini and Amorgos, with over 200 tremors occurring over the weekend.

The strongest earthquake so far, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, was recorded on Sunday night. Since January 24, scientists have detected more than 380 earthquakes in the region, prompting authorities to increase monitoring and precautionary measures.

Santorini, one of Greece’s most iconic tourist destinations, is located in a seismically active area due to its volcanic history. However, despite its geological risks, the island remains one of the most visited in the world, attracting millions of tourists each year.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency meeting on Sunday to assess the situation. Minister for Civil Protection Vasilis Kikilias emphasized that while there is heightened vigilance, the measures taken are purely precautionary. "We are closely monitoring all data, and all actions taken so far are preventive. Citizens should remain calm and follow official guidance," he stated.

Seismologists and geodynamic experts have ruled out any direct link between the recent tremors and volcanic activity in Santorini’s caldera or the underwater Kolumbo volcano. According to Efthymios Lekkas, president of Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization (OASP), the current seismic activity is associated with the Amorgos fault. While he did not dismiss the possibility of a stronger quake—potentially between 5.0 and 6.0 on the Richter scale—he reassured that a catastrophic earthquake is not expected.

Despite the moderate intensity of the tremors, landslides have been reported in five locations on Santorini, including the Old Port, Ammoudi, and Armeni. A rockfall at the Old Port on Sunday morning damaged a shelter near the island’s famous cable car station. Experts are assessing the stability of rock formations in affected areas and are expected to recommend safety measures soon. Initial preventive actions are set to be implemented within a month, while long-term interventions are planned before the peak tourist season.

On Sunday evening, scientific committees met again to reassess the risks, and another emergency meeting was scheduled at the Greek prime minister’s office. In the meantime, the country has reinforced emergency response capabilities in the area. Aerial rescue teams, search and rescue units from the Hellenic Fire Department, and specialists equipped with drones have been deployed to Santorini. Authorities have also set up temporary shelters as a precautionary measure.

As part of the emergency response plan, schools in Santorini, Anafi, Ios, and Amorgos will remain closed on Monday, February 3. The Greek National Emergency Medical Service (EKAB) has also increased personnel and medical resources in the region, sending additional ambulances and specialized medical teams.

Santorini’s mayor, Anastasios Zorzos, sought to reassure both residents and visitors, stating that the recent earthquakes do not indicate a major seismic event. "The tremors recorded are no stronger than 4.5 on the Richter scale. Scientists do not foresee a significantly larger earthquake," he said. He also noted that emergency response planning had been in place before the recent spike in seismic activity and warned against misinformation, urging people to rely on official sources for updates.