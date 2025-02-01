Games
Thanasis Gavos Joins Metlen as London Communications Officer

Metlen Energy & Metals SA, Greece’s premier global industrial and energy conglomerate, is poised to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange within 12 to 18 months following the submission of its listing application.

The company will maintain a secondary listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, a move that reflects its expanding international presence and strategic vision to enhance growth, create value, and provide greater liquidity to its shareholders.

As part of the transition, Metlen Energy & Metals has assembled a dedicated team in London to oversee corporate affairs. Greek journalist Thanasis Gavos has been appointed as Communications Officer for the company’s London office.

Gavos brings nearly two decades of experience in journalism, making him one of the most established Greek correspondents in the United Kingdom. Since 2006, he has been a key voice in Greek media, reporting on British and global developments for SKAI, one of Greece’s leading news organizations, across television, radio, and digital platforms.
His extensive career includes serving as a correspondent for Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (RIK) and the Cyprus News Agency until early 2025, as well as previous collaborations with the Independent Balkan News Agency and ASTRA radio. His expertise spans major geopolitical events, with a track record of delivering reliable coverage on European and international affairs.

Gavos began his career at the BBC World Service, where he worked as a producer for more than five years, gaining valuable experience in international news production. His time at one of the world’s most respected media organizations laid the foundation for his distinguished career as a foreign correspondent.

A graduate of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens with a degree in Communication and Mass Media, Gavos combines academic expertise with extensive field experience. Over the years, he has covered significant events such as Brexit, UK political shifts, and key geopolitical issues affecting Greece and Cyprus.

With professionalism, objectivity, and a deep understanding of international affairs, Thanasis Gavos is recognized as one of the most respected Greek diaspora journalists. His appointment at Metlen Energy & Metals marks a significant step in the company’s expansion as it strengthens its global presence in the energy and industrial sectors.

