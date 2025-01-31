Inspired Education Group Strengthens Its Hold on Greek Private Schools Moraitis and CGS

Inspired Education Group, the global private education giant led by Lebanese-British entrepreneur and investment banker Nadim M. Nsouli, is making strategic moves to consolidate its presence in Greece.

The group, which recently acquired controlling stakes in two of the country’s most prestigious private schools - Moraitis School and Costeas-Geitonas School (CGS) - has now taken steps to secure their brand identities through trademark registrations.

In a recent legal move, Inspired Education engaged Kilimiris Law Firm to formally register new trademarks for Moraitis School, MORAITIS SCHOOL, and CGS. This follows a previous registration in 2021, when Moraitis School had secured the hybrid trademark ΣΧΟΛΗ ΜΩΡΑΪΤΗ - THE MORAITIS SCHOOL under Greece’s Ministry of Development. However, this dual-language approach did not fully establish separate protections in Greek and English. Inspired has now addressed this by ensuring distinct trademark protections in both languages.

For Costeas-Geitonas School (CGS), while its brand had already been registered in Greece since 2016, Inspired Education Group has taken additional steps to re-register it, expanding the trademark’s classification. This move allows the CGS brand to be used beyond the education sector, covering commercial products such as clothing, footwear, and hats, as well as digital publishing services.

Nsouli’s latest maneuvers make it clear that Inspired Education Group is not just investing in Greek private education but is also looking to monetize these institutions in every possible way.