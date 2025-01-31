Games
News In English

Greek Government and Judiciary Face Public Backlash Over Tempi Train Disaster, Poll Shows

A new poll by Greek research firm MRB, released on Thursday, paints a stark picture of public discontent in Greece.

The survey, conducted for Open TV, reveals a sharp decline in trust in both the government and judiciary over their handling of the Tempi train disaster, one of the country’s deadliest railway accidents. An overwhelming 81.1% of Greeks believe the government has failed to properly investigate the tragedy, with frustration cutting across political lines- even among loyal supporters of the ruling New Democracy (ND) party.

The findings indicate deep public frustration, with 66.4% responding "definitely not" and 14.7% answering "probably not" when asked if the government is taking all necessary steps to uncover the truth. The judiciary faces similar scrutiny, with 77.5% of respondents skeptical about its commitment to transparency - 56.9% saying "definitely not" and 20.6% "probably not".

Even among those who voted for ND in the June 2024 elections, nearly half - 49.3% -believe the government is failing to fully investigate the disaster, while 48% doubt the judiciary's efforts. The dominant sentiment across Greek society, according to the poll, is anger, with corruption being cited as the primary cause of public frustration.

The poll also reveals a changing political landscape in Greece. While ND remains the leading party, it has lost support, alongside the center-left PASOK, the leftist SYRIZA, the Communist Party (KKE), and the nationalist Greek Solution party. At the same time, two emerging parties - Voice of Logic and Course of Freedom - are gaining traction. A large portion of the electorate (24.6%) remains undecided. ND leads with 21%, down from 21.7% in October, but holds an 8.6-point advantage over PASOK, which drops from 14% to 12.4%. Greek Solution falls to 7.2% (from 8.5%), followed by KKE at 7.1% (from 7.5%) and SYRIZA at 6.3% (from 6.4%). Voice of Logic surges from 3.6% to 6%, surpassing Course of Freedom, which climbs from 4.1% to 5.6%. The Democracy Movement stands at 3%.

Adjusting for undecided voters, ND’s lead over PASOK expands to 11.5 points, polling at 27.9% (down from 28.1%), with PASOK at 16.4% (from 18.2%). Greek Solution drops to 9.5% (from 11%), narrowly ahead of KKE at 9.4% (from 9.7%). SYRIZA inches up to 8.4% (from 8.3%). Voice of Logic rises to 8% (from 4.7%), Course of Freedom to 7.4% (from 5.3%), and the Democracy Movement remains at 4%. Victory (NIKI) and MeRA25 each register 3.1%.

