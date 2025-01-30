Greek Tax Authority Revises Rules for New and Used Vehicles

Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has announced significant changes to the way vehicles are classified as new or used, aligning with new guidelines from the European Commission.

These changes, published in the Official Journal of the European Union on January 13, 2025, aim to standardize vehicle classification across member states.

Previously, a vehicle’s classification in Greece was primarily determined by the date of its first registration. Under the new system, two key factors will now define whether a vehicle is considered new or used: the duration of its permanent registration and the number of kilometers it has traveled.

A vehicle will be classified as new if it has been permanently registered for less than six months or if it has traveled fewer than 6,000 kilometers. If it does not meet both of these criteria, it will be classified as used.

These changes have important implications, particularly for vehicle imports and taxation. The classification of a new or used car affects the applicable import duties and registration fees, potentially impacting costs for individuals and businesses involved in vehicle trade.

Additionally, temporary registration—used exclusively for transporting a vehicle before its official registration—will not influence its classification under the new rules. This ensures consistency in vehicle categorization, aligning Greece’s system with broader EU regulations.