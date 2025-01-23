ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Mitsotakis Embraces Trump-Era Politics, Strengthens Ties with the White House

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is steering his New Democracy (ND) party further to the right, aligning with the ideological currents of the Trump era. This shift appears to be a strategic response to the growing appeal of far-right parties in Greece, aiming to solidify ND’s conservative base while staying competitive in a rapidly polarizing political landscape.

The alignment with Trump-era rhetoric became particularly clear this week. On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared, “From today, the official policy of the United States will recognize only two genders, male and female.” By Tuesday, Mitsotakis publicly echoed the sentiment, stating, “Yes, I believe there are two genders, male and female. That is my personal view, and it is dictated by biology.” This synchronization with Trump’s conservative stance highlights a broader recalibration of New Democracy’s political messaging.

Speaking at the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce, Mitsotakis also sought to distance himself from Greece’s smaller far-right parties. He dismissed the idea of forming coalitions with these groups, asserting, “There are citizens voting for parties to the right of New Democracy, but these are fringe parties and will not be part of any potential coalition government in Greece.”

Mitsotakis’s comments followed those of Makis Voridis, the Minister of State and a figure well-known for his far-right leanings. Voridis lamented what he called a debate over “the obvious,” declaring, “Are there not two genders?” He also defended Greece’s stringent immigration policies, contrasting them with what he characterized as the failures of other European nations. “Trump gained support by addressing immigration where others failed. In Greece, we build fences, we enforce borders, and we adopt active deterrence policies,” Voridis said.

While embracing aspects of Trump’s ideological framework, Mitsotakis’s government is also working to deepen ties with Washington. Greek officials are reportedly exploring opportunities to engage with key members of the U.S. administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Watts. The focus of these discussions is anticipated to center on U.S. policy toward Turkey—a critical issue for Greek foreign relations. The Greek government has also maintained close ties with influential Republican figures, including Congressman Gus Bilirakis and John Catsimatidis, a prominent Greek-American businessman in Trump’s orbit. These relationships aim to position Greece as a valuable ally in the reshaped geopolitical dynamics of the Trump-dominated Republican Party.

Metron Analysis Poll Shows Mitsotakis Approval Plummeting Amid Rising Public Discontent

Metron Analysis Poll Shows Mitsotakis Approval Plummeting Amid Rising Public Discontent

News In English
Greek Prime Minister Calls Trump Era a Turning Point for Europe's Strategic Awakening

Greek Prime Minister Calls Trump Era a Turning Point for Europe’s Strategic Awakening

News In English

