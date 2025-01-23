ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Alter Ego Media IPO Sees Unprecedented Demand

The IPO of Greek media company Alter Ego Media has captured extraordinary interest from retail investors, with reports indicating it was oversubscribed by an impressive 11,9 times.

Nearly 10,000 individual investors participated in the offering, each subscribing to shares worth an average of €3,000. This resulted in total retail demand for 30 million shares—far exceeding the 14,249,000 shares available in the IPO. Remarkably, retail investors alone generated demand that was double the available shares.

Combined demand from both institutional and retail investors reportedly reached an overwhelming 169,202,486 shares. With such high levels of interest, attention now turns to the allocation process, which will determine how the new shares are distributed.

Based on the reported oversubscription rate, approximately 2.5 million shares, valued at €10 million, are expected to be allocated to retail investors. Meanwhile, institutional investors are set to receive the remaining 11,749,000 shares, valued at €46.996 million. This allocation strategy aims to maintain the stability of Alter Ego Media's stock in the long term by placing the majority of shares in the hands of institutional investors, reducing the risk of market volatility driven by impulsive retail trading.

Following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), 25% of Alter Ego Media's shares will be publicly traded on the Greek Stock Exchange, while the remaining 75% will remain under the ownership of Evangelos Marinakis.

Alter Ego Media stands as the largest media group in Greece, with a robust presence across broadcasting, publishing, and content creation. The Group's impressive portfolio includes Mega, Greece’s leading television channel; and historic publications such as TO VIMA and TA NEA. Alter Ego Media owns in.gr, a well-known Greek online portal, alongside a diverse array of entertainment and specialized digital and print publications. The Group also holds Greece's most extensive television library, featuring over 230 series and an astonishing 132,000 hours of production content.

