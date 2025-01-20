ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Chevron seeks approval for hydrocarbon exploration in greek waters

Chevron seeks approval for hydrocarbon exploration in greek waters Φωτογραφία: STRINGER/EPA
Chevron’s interest, alongside ExxonMobil’s ongoing activities in Greece, highlights the increasing presence of major energy players in the region.

Chevron, the world’s second-largest private hydrocarbon company, has officially expressed interest in conducting offshore exploration in Greece, targeting areas southwest of the Peloponnese and west of Crete. The Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy announced the development on Monday, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to attract global energy players and bolster its energy independence.

The Ministry has accepted Chevron’s proposal and plans to issue a decision within the week, specifying the exact exploration areas and initiating an international tender. Additionally, the spatial expansion of exploration zones will be evaluated in the near future. The Hellenic Hydrocarbon Resources Management Company (EDEYEP) has also submitted an accompanying Strategic Environmental Impact Study to ensure responsible development.

Chevron’s interest, alongside ExxonMobil’s ongoing activities in Greece, highlights the increasing presence of major energy players in the region. It strengthens Greece’s potential as a key energy hub and reinforces the country’s appeal as an investment destination. According to the Ministry, tapping into domestic gas reserves is critical to advancing Greece’s energy independence and security while contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

The development also reflects Greece’s commitment to balancing energy ambitions with environmental preservation. Measures are being taken to ensure that these initiatives not only boost energy output but also provide significant environmental benefits.

Theodoros Skylakakis, Greece’s Minister of Environment and Energy, hailed the move as a testament to the confidence of the global energy community in Greece’s government and policies. “Chevron’s interest highlights our nation’s potential to become a leading regional energy hub while securing energy independence and supporting economic growth,” he stated.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο Άντονι στην Μπέτις, αλλά με… χίλιες ρήτρες από τη Γιουνάιτεντ!

Ο Άντονι στην Μπέτις, αλλά με… χίλιες ρήτρες από τη Γιουνάιτεντ!

«Ο Παναθηναϊκός κλείνει τον Μεϊτέ ως δανεικό!»

«Ο Παναθηναϊκός κλείνει τον Μεϊτέ ως δανεικό!»

Ελεύθεροι επαγγελματίες: Πώς θα εξασφαλίσετε σύνταξη άνω των 1.000 ευρώ

Ελεύθεροι επαγγελματίες: Πώς θα εξασφαλίσετε σύνταξη άνω των 1.000 ευρώ

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Σχεδόν τις 50.000 έφτασαν οι αιτήσεις - Το «σημαντικότερο βήμα» για τους ενδιαφερόμενους

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Σχεδόν τις 50.000 έφτασαν οι αιτήσεις - Το «σημαντικότερο βήμα» για τους ενδιαφερόμενους

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Νέες τραπεζικές χρεώσεις από σήμερα - Ποιες προμήθειες αλλάζουν

Νέες τραπεζικές χρεώσεις από σήμερα - Ποιες προμήθειες αλλάζουν

Η Ηπειρωτική Βιομηχανία Εμφιαλώσεων επενδύει στις πιο καινοτόμες υπηρεσίες logistics

Η Ηπειρωτική Βιομηχανία Εμφιαλώσεων επενδύει στις πιο καινοτόμες υπηρεσίες logistics

Η ΑΕΚ είχε ξανά 73% κατοχή σε ντέρμπι επί Αλμέιδα, αλλά και τότε ηττήθηκε!

Η ΑΕΚ είχε ξανά 73% κατοχή σε ντέρμπι επί Αλμέιδα, αλλά και τότε ηττήθηκε!

«Σοκ» στην Πόρτο πριν τον Ολυμπιακό, «τελειώνει» τον προπονητή της

«Σοκ» στην Πόρτο πριν τον Ολυμπιακό, «τελειώνει» τον προπονητή της

Αλουμινόχαρτο: Αθώος βοηθός ή κρυφός κίνδυνος για την υγεία σου;

Αλουμινόχαρτο: Αθώος βοηθός ή κρυφός κίνδυνος για την υγεία σου;

Καλώς ορίζουμε τα 4 sneaker trend που θα μπουν στην καρδιά μας την άνοιξη-καλοκαίρι ’25

Καλώς ορίζουμε τα 4 sneaker trend που θα μπουν στην καρδιά μας την άνοιξη-καλοκαίρι ’25

Οι άνδρες ή οι γυναίκες είναι καλύτεροι οδηγοί; Η απάντηση μπορεί να σε εκπλήξει

Οι άνδρες ή οι γυναίκες είναι καλύτεροι οδηγοί; Η απάντηση μπορεί να σε εκπλήξει

Κουλουράκια τυριού έτοιμα στο πεντάλεπτο

Κουλουράκια τυριού έτοιμα στο πεντάλεπτο

Βαράκια στους αστραγάλους: Το μυστικό για ενδυνάμωση χωρίς τραυματισμούς

Βαράκια στους αστραγάλους: Το μυστικό για ενδυνάμωση χωρίς τραυματισμούς

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Chevron: Εκδήλωση ενδιαφέροντος για έρευνες υδρογονανθράκων στην Ελλάδα

Chevron: Εκδήλωση ενδιαφέροντος για έρευνες υδρογονανθράκων στην Ελλάδα

Επιχειρήσεις

NETWORK

ΙΣΑ: «7:45 - Το σύστημα συνταγογράφησης δεν λειτουργεί»

ΙΣΑ: «7:45 - Το σύστημα συνταγογράφησης δεν λειτουργεί»

healthstat.gr
Καλώς ορίζουμε τα 4 sneaker trend που θα μπουν στην καρδιά μας την άνοιξη-καλοκαίρι ’25

Καλώς ορίζουμε τα 4 sneaker trend που θα μπουν στην καρδιά μας την άνοιξη-καλοκαίρι ’25

theissue.gr
3 τροφές που έχουν περισσότερη πρωτεΐνη από το κοτόπουλο

3 τροφές που έχουν περισσότερη πρωτεΐνη από το κοτόπουλο

healthstat.gr
«Βροχή» οι αιτήσεις για επιδότηση ηλιακού θερμοσίφωνα και αντλίας θερμότητας

«Βροχή» οι αιτήσεις για επιδότηση ηλιακού θερμοσίφωνα και αντλίας θερμότητας

ienergeia.gr
Piraeus Securities για ΔΕΗ: Εφικτός ο στόχος για το νέο business plan-Βασικός μοχλός ανάπτυξης οι ΑΠΕ

Piraeus Securities για ΔΕΗ: Εφικτός ο στόχος για το νέο business plan-Βασικός μοχλός ανάπτυξης οι ΑΠΕ

ienergeia.gr
Γρίπη: Πειραματικό αντιικό φάρμακο φαίνεται να επιταχύνει την ανάρρωση

Γρίπη: Πειραματικό αντιικό φάρμακο φαίνεται να επιταχύνει την ανάρρωση

healthstat.gr
Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Ανοδικά η χονδρική-Πιθανές οι επιδοτήσεις και τον Φεβρουάριο

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Ανοδικά η χονδρική-Πιθανές οι επιδοτήσεις και τον Φεβρουάριο

ienergeia.gr
Χρωστικές τροφίμων: Πόσο επικίνδυνες είναι – Τι να προσέξετε στις ετικέτες των συσκευασιών

Χρωστικές τροφίμων: Πόσο επικίνδυνες είναι – Τι να προσέξετε στις ετικέτες των συσκευασιών

healthstat.gr