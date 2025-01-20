Chevron seeks approval for hydrocarbon exploration in greek waters

Chevron’s interest, alongside ExxonMobil’s ongoing activities in Greece, highlights the increasing presence of major energy players in the region.

Chevron, the world’s second-largest private hydrocarbon company, has officially expressed interest in conducting offshore exploration in Greece, targeting areas southwest of the Peloponnese and west of Crete. The Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy announced the development on Monday, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to attract global energy players and bolster its energy independence.

The Ministry has accepted Chevron’s proposal and plans to issue a decision within the week, specifying the exact exploration areas and initiating an international tender. Additionally, the spatial expansion of exploration zones will be evaluated in the near future. The Hellenic Hydrocarbon Resources Management Company (EDEYEP) has also submitted an accompanying Strategic Environmental Impact Study to ensure responsible development.

Chevron’s interest, alongside ExxonMobil’s ongoing activities in Greece, highlights the increasing presence of major energy players in the region. It strengthens Greece’s potential as a key energy hub and reinforces the country’s appeal as an investment destination. According to the Ministry, tapping into domestic gas reserves is critical to advancing Greece’s energy independence and security while contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

The development also reflects Greece’s commitment to balancing energy ambitions with environmental preservation. Measures are being taken to ensure that these initiatives not only boost energy output but also provide significant environmental benefits.

Theodoros Skylakakis, Greece’s Minister of Environment and Energy, hailed the move as a testament to the confidence of the global energy community in Greece’s government and policies. “Chevron’s interest highlights our nation’s potential to become a leading regional energy hub while securing energy independence and supporting economic growth,” he stated.