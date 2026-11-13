Mitsotakis also led when respondents were asked who was best suited to serve as prime minister, receiving 21% support compared with 14.7% for former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Nearly two-thirds of Greek voters disapprove of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's performance, according to a new opinion poll, highlighting mounting public dissatisfaction even as his center-right New Democracy party maintains a substantial lead over its political rivals.

The survey, conducted by polling firm Marc for Greek television broadcaster ANT1 and released Thursday, showed 63.5% of respondents evaluating Mitsotakis's tenure negatively or somewhat negatively, compared with 36% expressing a positive assessment. Despite those ratings, New Democracy remained the country's leading political force, attracting 27.2% support in voting intentions, slightly higher than in the previous survey. The party held a 13.2-percentage-point advantage over ELAS, which ranked second with 14%.

The center-left PASOK party followed with 11%, gaining half a percentage point from the previous month. Other parties trailed further behind, with the right-wing Greek Solution at 6.2%, the Communist Party at 6.1%, Course of Freedom at 5.1% and Elpida at 4%. The findings underscore the fragmented nature of Greece's opposition, which has struggled to translate dissatisfaction with the government into a consolidated electoral challenge.

Mitsotakis also led when respondents were asked who was best suited to serve as prime minister, receiving 21% support compared with 14.7% for former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. PASOK performed more strongly on questions about opposition leadership. Asked which party was providing the most effective parliamentary opposition, 19.3% selected PASOK, compared with 9.3% for ELAS. PASOK also emerged as the preferred leader of Greece's broader center-left political space, receiving 38.9% support against 25.7% for ELAS.