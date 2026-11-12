At issue are two categories of university employees: Laboratory Teaching Staff and Special Educational Staff.

University staff across Greece are challenging proposed higher-education legislation that would expand their role in supervising doctoral research while leaving them without a formal route to academic promotion, reigniting a longstanding dispute over career opportunities in the country's public universities.

The controversy centers on a government education bill opened for public consultation on Nov. 5, with comments accepted through Nov. 19.

At issue are two categories of university employees: Laboratory Teaching Staff and Special Educational Staff. Many hold doctoral degrees, publish research in international journals, participate in academic projects and have years of university teaching experience, but don't belong to the faculty ranks that include assistant, associate and full professors.

Article 85 of the proposed legislation would allow qualified members of these groups to serve on three-person advisory committees overseeing doctoral dissertations, provided they hold a Ph.D. and have research experience relevant to the student's field. Staff representatives argue that the measure recognizes their academic expertise without addressing what they describe as a fundamental contradiction: They can teach, conduct research and help supervise doctoral candidates, yet lack a dedicated mechanism to advance into faculty positions.

The issue has generated substantial public response. More than 1,080 comments had been submitted to the consultation on the relevant provision as of Tuesday evening, reflecting strong interest in the proposed changes. University employees are calling for an amendment that would establish a pathway for eligible staff to become permanent assistant professors following individual academic evaluations.

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Under their proposal, advancement wouldn't be automatic. Candidates would need to demonstrate qualifications equivalent to those required for assistant professorships, including research output, teaching experience and other academic achievements. They are also seeking transparent selection procedures involving external academic evaluators and Greece's APPELLA electronic faculty recruitment system.

The requested positions would be tied to individual employees rather than automatically creating additional conventional faculty vacancies. For the government, the dispute presents a broader question about how universities recognize experienced researchers and educators working outside traditional faculty structures. With the consultation period nearing its end, staff members are pressing the Education Ministry to incorporate promotion provisions before the legislation advances.