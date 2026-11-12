Action's planned arrival could present a competitive challenge to Jumbo, one of Greece's best-known discount-oriented retailers, led by businessman Apostolos Vakakis.

Dutch discount retailer Action is preparing to enter the Greek market, a move that could intensify competition with established chains such as Jumbo while creating new opportunities for logistics providers and commercial property developers.

The Netherlands-based company has established Action Greece, a local subsidiary backed by €5 million in share capital from its sole shareholder, Action Holding B.V. The move marks a formal step toward entering Greece, although the company hasn't announced a timetable for opening stores or disclosed the scale of its planned investment.

Action appointed Philippe Maurice Pascal Levisse, its regional director for Southern Europe, to lead the Greek subsidiary. Levisse previously served as general manager of Action's Italian operations from May 2021 until April 2026, bringing experience in developing the retailer's presence in Mediterranean markets.

The company retained Greek law firm Bahas, Gramatidis & Partners to handle the subsidiary's establishment. According to its corporate registration, Action Greece will operate retail stores selling food and nonfood merchandise, with the flexibility to distribute consumer products through physical outlets, e-commerce and other sales channels. Action's planned arrival could present a competitive challenge to Jumbo, one of Greece's best-known discount-oriented retailers, led by businessman Apostolos Vakakis.

Both companies target value-conscious consumers, although their merchandise offerings and retail formats differ. Beyond retail competition, Action's potential expansion could have broader implications for Greece's commercial property and distribution markets. A substantial store rollout would likely generate demand for warehouse facilities, distribution services and retail premises, potentially benefiting logistics operators, landlords and developers.

The scale of those opportunities will depend on how aggressively Action expands and whether it establishes a domestic distribution network.