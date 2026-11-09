According to its incorporation documents, the venture will focus on managing owned properties and developing construction projects.

French fashion entrepreneur Philippe Corbin, best known for founding womenswear brand Léon & Harper, is expanding his business interests into Greek real estate with the establishment of a new company on Crete, one of the Mediterranean’s most popular tourism destinations.

The company, The Boomerang Family, has been incorporated in the municipality of Phaistos, in southern Crete, with initial share capital of €600,000. It is wholly owned by Paris-based PHCO Holding SAS, which holds all 60,000 shares, each valued at €10.

According to its incorporation documents, the venture will focus on managing owned properties and developing construction projects. Its registered activities also cover third-party property management, architectural and engineering services, and interior design.

The company has also left the door open to tourism-related operations, including the rental of recreational boats without crews, suggesting potential ambitions beyond conventional property development.

Corbin founded Léon & Harper in 2010, building the French womenswear label around a mix of relaxed Parisian style, bohemian influences and distinctive prints. The brand subsequently expanded through its own boutiques and selected retail partners.

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His business portfolio grew further in early 2026 with the launch of The Cold Wave, a French outerwear brand specializing in jackets and rainwear.

Positioned against established players including Aigle, K-Way and JOTT, the venture operates through La Belle Étiquette, a corporate structure targeting European department stores and multibrand retailers.

The Crete investment represents another diversification for Corbin, although the company has yet to disclose specific property acquisitions or development projects.