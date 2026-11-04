The penalties concern area-based agricultural subsidies covering several periods between 2015 and 2022, alongside compliance requirements for farmers during 2021 and 2022.

Greece is preparing for a legal showdown with the European Commission over €418 million ($480 million) in financial penalties linked to agricultural subsidies, challenging Brussels’ findings of deficiencies in the country’s farm-payment oversight.

The case, scheduled for Dec. 2 before the European Union’s General Court in Luxembourg, could determine whether Greece must bear the financial cost of alleged shortcomings in administering EU agricultural funds. The dispute centers on a June 2025 European Commission decision imposing financial corrections totaling €418.01 million, with a net financial impact of €414.98 million.

The penalties concern area-based agricultural subsidies covering several periods between 2015 and 2022, alongside compliance requirements for farmers during 2021 and 2022.

The largest adjustment, €250.86 million, relates to inspections conducted between 2020 and 2022. Additional corrections amount to €119.88 million, €24.40 million and €22.86 million.

Athens has filed 20 legal grounds seeking annulment of the Commission’s decision, arguing that Brussels misinterpreted EU legislation, breached procedural requirements and imposed disproportionate financial corrections.

Greek authorities dispute findings concerning agricultural land inspections, the eligibility of farmland and grazing areas, and alleged weaknesses in controls designed to prevent farmers from artificially creating conditions to qualify for subsidies.

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The government also challenges the Commission’s use of flat-rate financial corrections, arguing that the penalties lack sufficient legal justification. The case highlights continuing tensions over the management of EU agricultural subsidies, a significant source of financial support for Greece’s farming sector.