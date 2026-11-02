The investigation gained momentum after a mother complained that approximately €300,000 raised for her child's cancer treatment had not been delivered as promised.

A Greek nonprofit organization that raised millions of euros to help seriously ill children allegedly diverted much of the money to finance luxury vacations, designer handbags and expensive cars, in a widening fraud investigation that has led to six arrests.

Greek police say the organization, which had operated since 2018, exploited the stories of children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses to solicit donations through social media campaigns, bank transfers and public fundraising drives.

Investigators estimate that the charity collected approximately €4 million, of which only €1.1 million reached families in need. Authorities believe roughly €2.8 million was misappropriated. A broader examination of financial transactions involves amounts reaching €5.8 million.

The investigation gained momentum after a mother complained that approximately €300,000 raised for her child's cancer treatment had not been delivered as promised.

Other cases revealed similarly stark discrepancies. In one campaign, donors contributed €140,000, but the beneficiary family allegedly received just €7,000. Another raised more than €340,000 for a child with aggressive cancer, while the family received €55,800.

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Meanwhile, investigators traced donations to luxury hotels in Crete, expensive restaurants on the Greek island of Mykonos, designer accessories and premium car rentals. Suspects allegedly displayed their lavish lifestyles on social media while continuing to solicit contributions.

The organization also enlisted celebrities to amplify its fundraising appeals. Greek television personalities, athletes and musicians were approached to share campaigns with their followers, helping the charity reach thousands of potential donors. Popular Greek singer Nikos Oikonomopoulos was reportedly among its contributors.

The investigation has expanded beyond alleged charity fraud. Police are examining whether some proceeds were channeled into amateur soccer clubs and schemes to manipulate match results for betting purposes.

The six suspects, including the nonprofit's 37-year-old founder and his 35-year-old partner, were arrested on Oct. 30. They face allegations including organized criminal activity, fraud, embezzlement and money laundering. Some also face charges related to sports corruption.

The suspects appeared before judicial authorities in Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, and were granted additional time to prepare their responses to the charges.

Authorities continue tracing the money and investigating whether others were involved.