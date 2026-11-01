According to Greece's Public Debt Management Agency, the country's benchmark 10-year bond yields 4.286%, compared with 4.924% for France and 3.327% for Germany.

Greek government bonds are trading at significantly lower yields than their French counterparts despite Greece's weaker credit rating, highlighting growing investor concerns over political instability and fiscal risks in the eurozone's second-largest economy.

But the widening divergence also exposes Athens to potential contagion should France's debt crisis trigger a broader selloff in European sovereign bonds.

Fitch Ratings' decision to revise France's credit outlook to negative has heightened concerns that mounting fiscal pressures in Paris could spill over into other eurozone debt markets.

According to Greece's Public Debt Management Agency, the country's benchmark 10-year bond yields 4.286%, compared with 4.924% for France and 3.327% for Germany.

The yield premium, or spread, on Greek 10-year debt over German bonds stands at 96 basis points, substantially below France's 160 basis points. The 64-basis-point advantage underscores how investors are increasingly distinguishing between the fiscal trajectories of the two countries.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Greece's spread is also narrower than Italy's 117 basis points, although it remains above Spain's 61 and Portugal's 46 basis points.

The divergence extends across maturities.

Greek five-year bonds yield 3.708%, compared with 4.342% for France, while 15-year Greek debt yields 4.377%, against 5.234% for French securities.

At the long end of the curve, Greece's 30-year bonds yield 4.792%, compared with 5.424% for France.

Greek borrowing costs have also eased recently, with 10-year yields declining 19 basis points over the past month and 30-year yields falling 21 basis points, despite remaining higher than at the beginning of the year.

The performance reflects Greece's improved fiscal credibility following years of debt restructuring, budgetary adjustment and economic recovery.

Still, vulnerabilities remain.

Greek public debt is projected to reach 136.7% of gross domestic product in 2026, leaving the country exposed to shifts in investor sentiment.

A further deterioration in France's fiscal or political outlook could drive European borrowing costs higher, widening sovereign spreads and increasing financing pressures even for countries with improving fundamentals.