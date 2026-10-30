The change will affect investors across European markets, including the Athens Stock Exchange.

Investors trading stocks and bonds across Europe will see transactions completed a day faster starting Oct. 11, 2027, as European financial markets move to a shorter settlement cycle aimed at improving efficiency and reducing risk.

Under the new system, known as T+1, securities transactions will settle one business day after execution, compared with the current two-day standard, or T+2.

The change will affect investors across European markets, including the Athens Stock Exchange, bringing the region closer to the settlement practices already adopted in the U.S.

For investors, the practical implications are straightforward. Shares sold on a Monday will settle on Tuesday rather than Wednesday, making the proceeds available through the financial system sooner. Buyers, meanwhile, will receive legal ownership of their securities a day earlier.

The shorter settlement period is also expected to reduce counterparty risk by limiting the time between trade execution and the exchange of securities and cash.

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However, faster settlement doesn't necessarily mean investors will immediately receive funds in their personal bank accounts. The timing will still depend on their brokers' and banks' internal procedures.

The transition will require banks, brokerage firms, asset managers and other financial institutions to upgrade systems and adjust operational processes to meet tighter deadlines.

Separately, the European Central Bank is pursuing technological changes that could eventually allow certain financial transactions to settle almost instantaneously.

Through its Pontes platform, launched in September 2026, the Eurosystem has begun enabling settlement of selected transactions involving digital assets using central-bank money.

The ECB aims to extend the platform's operating capabilities to round-the-clock settlement by 2028, potentially allowing participating financial institutions to complete eligible transactions outside conventional market hours.

The initiative forms part of broader European efforts to modernize financial-market infrastructure and accommodate emerging digital technologies.

Still, the developments don't mean European stock exchanges will operate 24 hours a day or that all securities transactions will settle instantaneously.