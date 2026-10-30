The figure was 0.6 percentage point above the EU average of 40.7%, ranking Greece ninth among the bloc's 27 member states.

Greece's tax revenues and social-security contributions accounted for 41.3% of gross domestic product in 2025, exceeding the European Union average and placing the country among the bloc's more heavily taxed economies, according to new data from Eurostat.

The figure was 0.6 percentage point above the EU average of 40.7%, ranking Greece ninth among the bloc's 27 member states and ahead of several larger European economies.

Spain's tax-to-GDP ratio stood at 38.1%, while Portugal recorded 37.1% and the Netherlands 39.6%. Poland's ratio was 37.6%, compared with 38.9% in Croatia, 36.3% in Cyprus and 35.2% in the Czech Republic.

Among Europe's largest economies, Italy recorded a higher ratio of 43%, while Germany stood at 41.4%, marginally above Greece.

The figures highlight Greece's relatively high reliance on taxation and social contributions as a source of government revenue, even as the country continues efforts to strengthen its economic competitiveness and attract investment.

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The tax-to-GDP ratio measures total tax receipts and net social contributions relative to economic output, rather than the effective tax rate paid by individual households or businesses.

Across the EU, the ratio rose to 40.7% in 2025 from 40.2% a year earlier, reflecting a broader increase in government revenue relative to economic activity.

The eurozone recorded a similar trend, with the ratio climbing to 41.3% from 40.7% in 2024.

In absolute terms, tax and social-contribution revenues across the EU increased by €401 billion ($466 billion), reaching €7.686 trillion, compared with €7.285 trillion the previous year.

Eurostat said the tax-to-GDP ratio increased in 19 EU countries during 2025 and declined in eight.

Germany registered the largest increase, with its ratio rising 1.1 percentage points to 41.4%. Malta followed with a one-percentage-point increase to 30.3%, while Spain's ratio climbed 0.9 percentage point to 38.1%.