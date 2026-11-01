In a statement Saturday, the tax authority said it would formally request all available evidence concerning potential misconduct by its employees.

Greece’s tax authority has opened an internal investigation into allegations that more than 25 of its employees appeared on a suspected bribery list connected to a sprawling tax-fraud network, raising concerns about possible corruption within the country's revenue-collection system.

George Pitsilis, governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), ordered the agency's internal affairs division to request evidence from police and judicial investigators concerning the possible involvement of tax officials in the case.

The move followed a report by Greek newspaper Documento alleging that investigators discovered a list of more than 25 tax authority employees suspected of receiving illicit payments from individuals associated with Horiatiko, a Greek bakery and food-retail chain. The list was reportedly found in an accountant's office.

In a statement Saturday, the tax authority said it would formally request all available evidence concerning potential misconduct by its employees.

The allegations, which remain under investigation, have raised questions about whether public officials helped shield businesses from tax scrutiny or facilitated activities linked to an alleged criminal organization.

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The inquiry comes as Greek authorities investigate an extensive network of companies suspected of systematically evading taxes and social-security contributions.

According to police findings, the alleged scheme caused losses estimated at nearly €77 million to the Greek state and social-security system, while accumulated debts exceeded €95 million.

Investigators believe the network used hundreds of interconnected companies, frequently transferring business activities between corporate entities while leaving substantial liabilities behind.

The investigation has also expanded into possible connections between the alleged network and public-sector officials, including police officers, social-security employees, labor inspectors and local-government representatives.

Court documents involving approximately 149 individuals describe contacts that investigators are examining for possible exchanges of confidential information, preferential treatment and interference in public procurement procedures.

Authorities are also scrutinizing potential irregularities involving public-land concessions in popular tourist destinations, including Rhodes and Mykonos.

At the center of the criminal case is businessman Angelos Giannakopoulos, associated with the Horiatiko chain, who has been remanded in custody pending trial.

He faces multiple charges, including participation in a criminal organization, tax evasion, fraud and forgery. He denies wrongdoing, maintaining that his businesses operated legitimately and that their financial obligations were disclosed.

Several other defendants have been detained, while others have been released under restrictive conditions.