Greece remains one of the European Union's weakest performers in improving the energy efficiency of its housing stock, underscoring the scale of the country's renovation challenge as Europe pushes to cut emissions and reduce household energy costs.

According to Eurostat's 2025 data, only 9.5% of people in Greece live in homes that have undergone energy-efficiency improvements within the past five years. That places Greece third from the bottom among the EU's 27 member states and well below the bloc-wide average of 23.9%, where nearly one in four residents now live in recently upgraded homes.

The figures reveal wide disparities across the EU. The Netherlands leads by a considerable margin, with 60.5% of its population living in homes that have received energy-efficiency upgrades over the past five years. Denmark follows at 34%, while France and Slovenia each stand at 33.3%.

At the other end of the ranking, Italy records the lowest share, with just 2.6% of residents living in energy-renovated homes. Malta follows at 7.8%, with Greece ranking next at 9.5%, highlighting the country's significant gap with the European average.

The data also point to persistent social inequalities in access to energy-efficient housing. Across the EU, people at risk of poverty or social exclusion are substantially less likely to live in homes that have benefited from recent energy upgrades. Only 17.4% of vulnerable households reside in renovated homes, compared with 25.6% among those not at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

The largest disparities are found in the Netherlands, where 63.3% of people not at risk of poverty live in recently upgraded homes, compared with 45.3% of vulnerable residents. Cyprus also shows a pronounced gap, with rates of 30.3% and 16.7%, respectively, while Denmark records corresponding shares of 36.4% and 22.9%.