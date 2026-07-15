According to Eurostat's 2025 data, only 9.5% of people in Greece live in homes that have undergone energy-efficiency improvements within the past five years. That places Greece third from the bottom among the EU's 27 member states and well below the bloc-wide average of 23.9%, where nearly one in four residents now live in recently upgraded homes.
The figures reveal wide disparities across the EU. The Netherlands leads by a considerable margin, with 60.5% of its population living in homes that have received energy-efficiency upgrades over the past five years. Denmark follows at 34%, while France and Slovenia each stand at 33.3%.
At the other end of the ranking, Italy records the lowest share, with just 2.6% of residents living in energy-renovated homes. Malta follows at 7.8%, with Greece ranking next at 9.5%, highlighting the country's significant gap with the European average.
The data also point to persistent social inequalities in access to energy-efficient housing. Across the EU, people at risk of poverty or social exclusion are substantially less likely to live in homes that have benefited from recent energy upgrades. Only 17.4% of vulnerable households reside in renovated homes, compared with 25.6% among those not at risk of poverty or social exclusion.
The largest disparities are found in the Netherlands, where 63.3% of people not at risk of poverty live in recently upgraded homes, compared with 45.3% of vulnerable residents. Cyprus also shows a pronounced gap, with rates of 30.3% and 16.7%, respectively, while Denmark records corresponding shares of 36.4% and 22.9%.