Greece’s statistical authority is set to release the first Annual Adjustment Index, a metric designed to serve as an objective reference point for premium increases in long-term health insurance policies.

Greece’s insurance industry is awaiting the publication of a new benchmark that policymakers hope will bring greater transparency to one of the country’s most contentious consumer issues: annual increases in private health insurance premiums.

On Friday, Greece’s statistical authority is set to release the first Annual Adjustment Index, a metric designed to serve as an objective reference point for premium increases in long-term health insurance policies. The index was introduced after years of disputes between insurers, policyholders and regulators over how premium adjustments are calculated and communicated.

The launch comes at a sensitive moment. Healthcare costs continue to rise, medical spending is increasing, and insurers argue that higher premiums are necessary to preserve the financial sustainability of health plans. Consumers, however- particularly holders of older lifetime policies - have long complained that annual increases are often difficult to justify and poorly explained

The new index is intended to create a more predictable framework for future adjustments. Yet the introduction of a benchmark alone may not be enough to resolve concerns over transparency. A more pressing question is whether regulators will ensure that insurers apply the new rules consistently, use the index appropriately and provide policyholders with clear explanations for any premium increases.

That responsibility now falls largely to Greece’s newly established Independent Authority for Market Supervision and Consumer Protection, which has inherited oversight of a sector where contracts often span decades and represent significant financial commitments for households.

The authority’s early actions, however, have already raised questions among consumer advocates.

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The review

A recent review of 11 insurance companies examined premium increases announced for health insurance contracts. The investigation found that average adjustments were close to 8%, but it also identified significant shortcomings in how customers were informed. According to the authority, insurers frequently failed to clearly separate the factors driving premium increases, while notification letters often omitted essential information, including the exact percentage increase, the previous and new premium amounts, and the methodology used to calculate the adjustment.

Despite those findings, the regulator stopped short of imposing penalties. Instead, it limited its response to recommendations, urging insurers to improve transparency and documentation in future communications.

That decision has drawn criticism from consumer groups and legal experts, who note that the authority’s predecessor, the General Secretariat for Consumer Affairs, had previously adopted a tougher stance, including the imposition of substantial fines for breaches of transparency rules. The debate has gained further significance following a recent ruling by Greece’s highest administrative court. In Decision 2196/2025, the Council of State clarified that premium-adjustment clauses in insurance contracts are lawful only when accompanied by strict standards of transparency and disclosure. Insurers may increase premiums, the court said, but they must clearly explain both the reasons for the increase and the method by which it was calculated.

The ruling is widely viewed as providing regulators with a powerful legal foundation for enforcement. The question now is whether the new authority intends to use those powers aggressively or remain focused on guidance and observation.

Primary benchmark for health insurance pricing

For market participants, the issue extends beyond this year’s premium increases. The new statistical index is expected to become the primary benchmark for health insurance pricing in the years ahead. If its implementation is not accompanied by rigorous oversight, consumer advocates warn that the reform could create new areas of uncertainty rather than deliver the transparency it was designed to achieve.

The publication of the index may therefore mark not only a new chapter in Greece’s health insurance market, but also the first major test of the country’s new consumer-protection regime.