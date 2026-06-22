Beneath the calm waters of Elefsina Bay, west of Athens, lies one of the largest concentrations of shipwrecks in Greece—a submerged legacy of decades of industrial decline, abandoned vessels and maritime neglect.

While the bay has long been associated with shipyards, refineries and heavy industry, its seabed tells a different story. Rusting tankers, decaying cargo ships and partially submerged vessels remain scattered across the harbor and surrounding waters, creating navigational hazards and environmental concerns in one of the country's most important maritime zones.

According to the Elefsina Port Authority, 34 shipwrecks currently remain within the bay. Some are visible above the waterline, their corroded hulls protruding from the surface. Others lie hidden beneath the water, forming obstacles that continue to complicate navigation for commercial and local maritime traffic.

Among the most prominent is the semi-submerged Mediterranean Sky, a former passenger vessel that has become one of the most recognizable wrecks in Greek waters. Located near a key approach route to the port, the ship stands as a reminder of the broader challenge facing authorities. Maritime incidents involving submerged wrecks have occurred in the area more than once, while notices issued by Greece's Hydrographic Service continue to identify new hazards and changes in the condition of existing wrecks.

To reduce risks to navigation, authorities have installed illuminated markers around some of the most dangerous sites. Yet official notices show that these aids occasionally malfunction or become detached, underscoring the difficulties of managing such a large concentration of abandoned vessels.

The number of wrecks in the bay has gradually declined in recent years. Since 2019, the Elefsina Port Authority has overseen the removal of 23 wrecks through salvage operations and disposal procedures. The total, however, remains significant, and many vessels continue to lie scattered across the wider maritime area.

The challenge is not limited to Elefsina. Maritime industry estimates suggest that hundreds of wrecks remain in Greek waters, including in the Saronic Gulf, the South Evoikos Gulf and the seas surrounding the Corinth Canal. Many are remnants of vessels abandoned during previous decades, when economic difficulties, bankruptcies and weak enforcement left shipowners unable or unwilling to dispose of aging ships properly.

Removing them is often easier said than done. Specialized salvage operations are expensive, technically demanding and sometimes environmentally sensitive. In many cases, contractors are compensated through the value of the scrap metal recovered from the wrecks. But the economics frequently fail to add up. Large vessels can require extensive cutting and lifting operations, while others contain fuel residues or have deteriorated so severely that recovery becomes exceptionally complex.

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As a result, public tenders for wreck removal often attract limited interest and, in some cases, fail altogether. Authorities may identify priority targets and secure contractors for specific operations, only to encounter difficulties in launching subsequent projects.

The Greek Ministry of Maritime Affairs is now evaluating ways to accelerate the removal of wrecks not only in Elefsina but across the country. Previous efforts have relied largely on granting salvage companies the right to recover and sell scrap metal from sunken vessels. That approach has produced some successes, including the removal of several long-abandoned ships from nearby Perama in 2018. Yet officials increasingly acknowledge that many of the remaining wrecks cannot be addressed through scrap value alone.