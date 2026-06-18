In recent years, Greece has steadily repositioned itself within the global landscape of wealth migration. Beyond its traditional appeal as a world-class tourism destination, the country is increasingly becoming a premier European hub for residency, investment, and long-term wealth planning by internationally mobile high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

This structural shift is driven by a powerful combination of robust macroeconomic stability, enhanced fiscal predictability, and EU membership. However, what truly sets Greece apart in the current global climate is its unique "lifestyle arbitrage." As climate change alters living conditions across Europe, Greece’s geographical position has emerged as a distinct advantage. Unlike the Iberian Peninsula, which faces severe desertification threats, or Central Europe, which is increasingly prone to extreme and unpredictable weather anomalies, Greece retains a highly favorable, resilient, and stable Mediterranean climate. Boasting over 300 days of sunshine per year, this meteorological asset is increasingly turning seasonal visitors into permanent residents.

At the center of Greece’s strategy to attract this global capital is the highly competitive non-dom regime under Article 5A of the Greek Income Tax Code.

The Anatomy of Greece's Non-Dom Regime

To qualify for Greece’s non-dom regime, an applicant must transfer their tax residence to the country, provided they have not been a Greek tax resident for seven out of the past eight years. Once approved, the framework offers a powerful guarantee of long-term fiscal predictability for up to 15 years.

At its core, as codified under Law 4172/2013, the incentive replaces ordinary progressive taxation on foreign income with a single, flat annual fee of EUR 100,000, regardless of the total amount earned abroad. This arrangement is designed for ultimate simplicity: investors can freely bring their global capital into Greece without facing any additional domestic taxation or complex reporting on those foreign funds. Furthermore, this status can be extended to immediate family members - including spouses, children, and parents - for an additional flat payment of EUR 20,000 per relative per year. Meanwhile, any income generated directly within Greece continues to be taxed under standard local rates. To complement these benefits, the framework also provides a complete exemption from Greek inheritance and gift taxes on all movable assets held abroad.

In return, the regime asks for a tangible commitment to the Greek economy: a minimum investment of EUR 500,000. In accordance with Joint Ministerial Decision 46834/2023, which outlines a relatively straightforward and clear approval process, this requirement is highly adaptable, allowing applicants to invest in real estate, businesses, securities, stocks, or shares in entities based in Greece. Investors are given a comfortable three-year window to fully deploy this capital, and while the investment must be maintained for the duration of the 15-year term, its underlying form can evolve over time. This built-in flexibility makes the framework exceptionally compatible with family offices and sophisticated cross-border structures.

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Connection to the Golden Visa

The non-dom regime is often discussed alongside Greece’s Golden Visa program. While legally distinct, both frameworks appeal to similar profiles of international investors seeking EU access, mobility, and long-term residence options.

Together, they form a broader ecosystem of incentives positioning Greece as an increasingly competitive jurisdiction in the European wealth relocation market.

Conclusion

Greece is gradually moving beyond its traditional identity as a lifestyle destination and is increasingly being recognized as a serious contender in the global competition for mobile capital and high-net-worth individuals.

The non-dom regime represents a key pillar of this strategy, combining tax predictability with investment-linked participation in the Greek economy - an approach that reflects broader European trends in attracting global wealth.

Navigating this attractive yet sophisticated legal landscape requires specialized, boots-on-the-ground expertise. This is where premier Athens-based boutique advisory firm, Nanopoulos & Partners, plays a pivotal role. By offering fully integrated financial, accounting, and tax services tailored exclusively to high-net-worth individuals, the firm seamlessly guides global investors through every step of Greece's regulatory environment. For more information, please contact via email taxexperts.gr.