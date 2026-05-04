The reform, led by the Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy and Water, requires all water supply and sewerage providers to adopt structured long-term planning alongside stricter annual reporting.

Greece is introducing a new regulatory framework that, for the first time, sets clear nationwide rules for how water utilities are organized, monitored, and held accountable.

The reform, led by the Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy and Water, requires all water supply and sewerage providers to adopt structured long-term planning alongside stricter annual reporting.

Under the new rules, utilities must prepare detailed five-year operational and investment plans outlining how they intend to maintain and develop their services. In parallel, they will submit annual progress reports documenting what has been achieved, what remains on track, and what adjustments may be needed. The aim is to move the sector away from reactive, short-term fixes toward a more strategic and transparent model of management.

This shift is expected to have practical implications across the country. In urban areas, for example, many local providers face significant water losses due to aging infrastructure. Instead of addressing leaks as isolated incidents, utilities will now be required to implement coordinated, multi-year strategies. These may include replacing outdated pipe networks, introducing smart monitoring systems to detect faults in real time, and investing in workforce training. Crucially, such plans must be tied to measurable targets, such as significantly reducing water loss over a defined period.

In more water-stressed regions, particularly on Greece’s islands, the emphasis will be on long-term resource management. Utilities will need to plan for seasonal demand fluctuations driven by tourism, while also addressing chronic supply limitations. This could involve expanding desalination capacity, increasing the use of recycled water for agriculture, and building additional storage infrastructure. At the same time, providers will be expected to assess how these investments affect operating costs and, ultimately, consumer pricing.

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The new framework also places a stronger emphasis on environmental performance. Water companies, especially larger ones, will be encouraged to adopt energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy solutions such as solar power or biogas systems. These measures are intended to reduce both operational costs and the sector’s environmental footprint, aligning water management with broader sustainability goals.

Annual reporting will play a central role in enforcing accountability. Utilities will be required to explain delays, cost overruns, or changes in planning assumptions, ensuring that deviations from targets are transparent and justified. Rising costs, particularly those linked to energy, will need to be addressed with clear mitigation strategies, including any potential impact on tariffs.

Water quality monitoring is another key pillar of the reform. Providers must systematically record testing results, document compliance with safety standards, and report any corrective actions taken. This information will be available not only to the regulator but also, indirectly, to the public, offering a clearer picture of the reliability and safety of water services across the country.