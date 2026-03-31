The company’s turnover reached €75.25 million, marking an increase of approximately 13.4% compared with €66.38 million in the previous financial year.

Estée Lauder Hellas reported higher sales and a strong increase in profitability for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, according to its published financial statements, reflecting continued growth in the Greek cosmetics and luxury beauty market.

The company’s turnover reached €75.25 million, marking an increase of approximately 13.4% compared with €66.38 million in the previous financial year. Profitability improved significantly, with pre-tax profits rising to €2.23 million from €693,000 a year earlier, representing an increase of roughly 221%. The sharp rise in profits was mainly attributed to improved control over operating expenses and overall costs.

After taxes, net profits amounted to approximately €1.42 million. The company also strengthened its equity base, which rose to €8.72 million from €7.29 million in the previous year, an increase of about 19.5%, indicating a solid capital position. At the same time, the company’s workforce increased, with the average number of employees reaching 724.

During the year, the company also invested in fixed assets, primarily related to the relocation of its headquarters and the upgrading of equipment in stores and points of sale.

Following the end of the financial year, the company recorded further strategic developments, including the acquisition of distribution rights for three new brands: Le Labo, Balmain and Aramis. In particular, for Le Labo, the company proceeded with the opening of a new retail store in Glyfada, a coastal suburb of Athens, which began operations in September 2025.

In addition, starting in January 2026, the company began selling and distributing products in the Bulgarian market through the official distributor Orbico Bulgaria EOOD, further expanding its presence in Southeast Europe.