One of the main pressures on Greek households is food inflation.

The Greek government’s recent decision to increase the minimum wage by €40 per month before taxes has reopened the debate over living standards and purchasing power in Greece. Although the measure appears to offer relief to low-income workers, economists and market data suggest that the real benefit is extremely limited, as rising housing costs and persistent food inflation are absorbing the increase almost immediately.

After taxes and social security contributions, the €40 gross increase translates into roughly €31 to €34 net per month — just over one euro per day. In an economy where the cost of basic goods and rent has been rising steadily, this small increase does little to improve real disposable income.

One of the main pressures on Greek households is food inflation. Prices for essential products such as olive oil, dairy products, and fresh fruits and vegetables have risen significantly in recent years. According to market research and consumer behavior studies, about 80% of consumers in Greece have changed their shopping habits due to rising prices. Many households are switching to cheaper private-label supermarket products, relying more on discounts and coupons, and in some cases reducing purchases of basic food items. These changes reflect financial pressure rather than consumer choice.

Even more significant is the housing crisis, which has become one of the biggest economic challenges in Greece. The country now has one of the highest housing cost burdens in the Eurozone, with more than one in three households spending over 40% of their disposable income on housing expenses such as rent, utilities, and energy. In major cities like Athens, rising demand, the expansion of short-term rental platforms, and limited housing supply have pushed rents sharply higher. Rent increases when contracts are renewed commonly range from €100 to €200 per month, far exceeding the value of the minimum wage increase.

As a result, the wage increase does not substantially improve living standards for many workers. The additional income is quickly absorbed by higher grocery bills or rent payments, reinforcing the idea that inflation functions as an invisible tax, particularly on low-income households.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Many economists argue that meaningful improvement in living standards will require broader structural policies rather than small nominal wage increases. Measures such as increasing housing supply, improving competition in food supply chains, and reducing taxes on low incomes could have a more direct impact on real disposable income.