On February 26, ATHEX had already established a new company in Greece under the name Euronext Athens Single-Member S.A.

The Athens Stock Exchange is preparing to change its corporate name, with the final decision expected to be taken at an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX Group) on April 1. The new corporate name will be Euronext Athens Holding S.A., formally confirming the exchange’s integration and alignment with the Euronext group at the corporate level.

The relevant trademark has already been registered since February 5 with the European Union Intellectual Property Office by Euronext N.V., securing the use of the name across the European Union.

However, on February 26, ATHEX had already established a new company in Greece under the name Euronext Athens Single-Member S.A., which created a situation where the same distinctive title would be used alongside the new corporate name of ATHEX. As a result, the Board of Directors reviewed the applicable legal framework.

Under current legislation, companies belonging to the same corporate group are allowed to use the same corporate name or distinctive title, provided that written consent is granted. Since the newly established company is a wholly owned subsidiary of ATHEX and part of the same group, the Board of Directors decided to grant the necessary approval, allowing ATHEX to legally use the distinctive title Euronext Athens.