Capital Tankers Corp., a newly formed crude oil shipping company backed by Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis, began trading on the Euronext Growth Oslo exchange on Tuesday in what is being described as the largest public listing of a Western-backed shipping company in the past two decades.

The company, which trades under the ticker “CAPT,” launched alongside a NOK 4.8 billion (approximately $500 million) private placement that was heavily oversubscribed, highlighting strong international investor appetite. More than 900 investors took part in the offering, including a notable level of participation from retail investors.

Shares opened at NOK 134 at the start of trading in Oslo, giving the company a market valuation of around NOK 17.56 billion (roughly $1.6–1.7 billion). In total, just over 131 million shares were admitted to trading, with the option to increase that number through an over-allotment mechanism. Following the transaction, about 26% of the company is held by investors—primarily long-term institutional funds—while the remaining stake is retained by its parent, Capital Maritime & Trading.

The listing is Euronext’s 11th of the year and its sixth international admission in 2026 so far. It stands out not only for its size but also as one of the most significant shipping IPOs globally in recent years, underscoring renewed investor interest in the tanker sector.

Capital Tankers plans to use the proceeds primarily to fund its ongoing shipbuilding program, as well as for working capital and general corporate needs. The company is also considering a future move to Oslo’s main market and is exploring the possibility of a dual listing in the United States, depending on market conditions.

The company currently manages a fleet of 30 modern crude oil tankers, with nine already in operation and 21 under construction, scheduled for delivery through 2028. It also holds options to acquire an additional 13 vessels, positioning it for further expansion. Many of its ships are equipped with LNG dual-fuel technology, reflecting a broader industry shift toward more environmentally compliant operations.

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Formed through a spin-off from Capital Maritime & Trading, Capital Tankers is focused on the crude tanker segment, operating mainly in spot and short-term charter markets. Marinakis remains a central shareholder, and under his leadership, the broader Capital Group has grown into a major global shipping platform with a fleet of 177 vessels and a combined capacity of approximately 18.4 million deadweight tons.

Chief Executive Officer Gerasimos Kalogiratos said the strong response from investors confirms both the quality of the company’s fleet and the favorable outlook for tanker markets. He noted that the Oslo listing provides access to a deep and sophisticated investor base as the company moves forward with its growth strategy.

Capital Tankers’ impressive debut further solidifies Capital Group’s standing in international capital markets, coming at a pivotal moment as the shipping sector navigates substantial changes resulting from Middle East tensions, the global shift toward cleaner energy, and the adoption of more rigorous environmental standards.