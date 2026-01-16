According to the report, between 2018 and 2023 the Greek authorities consistently carried out fewer compliance checks than the minimum required under EU legislation, with the exception of 2023.

Weaknesses in the way quality, safety and traceability controls on olive oil are implemented in Greece have been identified in a Special Report by the European Court of Auditors, which examines inspection systems across the European Union and their compliance with EU law. Although the report acknowledges that the EU has put in place a comprehensive and stringent regulatory framework, it finds that enforcement at national level varies widely. Greece is highlighted as one of the member states where shortcomings are particularly pronounced.

According to the report, between 2018 and 2023 the Greek authorities consistently carried out fewer compliance checks than the minimum required under EU legislation, with the exception of 2023. The responsible bodies attribute these gaps to chronic understaffing, limited financial resources and difficulties in accessing laboratory services, all of which significantly weaken the effectiveness of controls on the ground.

The European Court of Auditors also notes that laboratory analyses conducted in Greece do not always include all 15 parameters that are mandatory for the full classification of olive oil. As a result, there is a higher risk that fraud or products that fail to meet the required standards may go undetected, undermining trust in the market and in the reliability of labels such as “extra virgin”.

Concerns are raised as well about the way inspections are planned on the basis of risk analysis. In contrast to countries such as Spain and Italy, which use more advanced and targeted risk-based models, Greece applies a broader and less detailed approach. This method does not consistently take into account key factors such as the volume and economic value of olive oil traded. In addition, inspections in Greece focus mainly on olive oil produced and sold on the domestic market, while imported products and those intended for export are largely excluded from systematic controls.

The report identifies further weaknesses in the system of penalties. Fines imposed on Greek operators are not linked to the financial gains that can be made by selling lower-grade olive oil as extra virgin, reducing their deterrent effect. Lengthy administrative procedures also delay the withdrawal of non-compliant products from the market, allowing them to remain on sale for extended periods.

Another issue highlighted concerns the blending of olive oils from different harvest years, a practice that is permitted in Greece. The most recent harvest can be used as the reference point for the “best before” date, yet inspectors are not given clear instructions on how to verify compliance with this rule. The auditors warn that this lack of clarity could, over time, contribute to a decline in overall product quality.

In its conclusions, the European Court of Auditors stresses that despite olive oil’s economic and cultural importance to Greece, the current control system does not always guarantee the protection of the product’s quality and authenticity.

The report calls on the European Commission and EU member states, including Greece, to strengthen oversight, clarify regulatory requirements and invest in more effective and targeted inspection systems in order to protect the reputation of European olive oil on global markets.