Aeon Acquisition I Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has filed a substantially amended registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), revising key elements of its planned Nasdaq initial public offering.

Through the SPAC, the company is seeking to raise at least $250 million to pursue investments in professional sports and entertainment, with a primary focus on the European market.

According to the revised prospectus, Aeon Acquisition I Corp. intends to offer 25 million units at a price of $10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one Class A ordinary share, one-half of a warrant, and an additional conversion right into a share. The structure is designed to enhance the appeal of the offering to public investors while preserving flexibility for a future business combination.

Beyond the headline fundraising terms, the amended filing introduces material changes to the private placement, sponsor economics, and incentive structure, offering a clearer view of how value and risk are allocated between management, the sponsor, and external investors. While the overall size of the private placement has been reduced, the internal distribution of benefits has shifted noticeably in favor of management.

Under the original registration statement filed in October, the sponsor was expected to invest $3 million in exchange for 300,000 private placement units and 675,000 restricted Class A shares. In the revised filing, these figures are reduced to 260,000 private placement units and 585,000 restricted shares, lowering the total sponsor investment to $2.5 million. Despite this reduction, management’s direct participation in the private placement has increased significantly. Management is now expected to acquire 284,375 private securities, compared with 162,500 previously, raising its total investment from $500,000 to $875,000. As a result, although the sponsor’s aggregate exposure declines, the personal financial stake of senior executives rises materially, increasing both their downside risk and potential upside.

At the same time, the allocation to non-managing sponsor members—capital providers who do not participate in day-to-day management—has been scaled back. Their expected investment falls from $2.5 million to $1.725 million, accompanied by a corresponding reduction in their exposure to restricted Class A shares and founder shares. The revised structure thus concentrates a larger share of economic incentives within the management team itself.

The amended prospectus also clarifies the economic asymmetry between public investors and the sponsor in the private placement. Public investors will pay $10 per unit and receive one unit, with the option to redeem their shares if no business combination is completed. The sponsor, by contrast, receives additional restricted Class A shares for each $10 invested as compensation for the higher risk borne in the private placement, since these securities carry no redemption rights and may become worthless if the SPAC fails to consummate a transaction. Under the revised terms, each $10 invested by the sponsor yields one private placement unit plus 2.25 restricted Class A shares, a less generous ratio than initially proposed.

Cost controls have also been tightened. The amended filing reduces the maximum monthly payment for office space and administrative services to $10,000 from a previously disclosed $20,000. These payments are to be made to a related entity, Aeon Group, controlled by Dimitris Mallios, indicating an effort to limit ongoing operating expenses following the public listing.

While the core executive team remains unchanged, the revised filing reflects a move toward a more layered governance and advisory structure. Dimitris Mallios continues as Chief Executive Officer, Alan Lewis remains Chief Financial Officer, and Victor Klinefelter retains his role as Chief Operating Officer. The strategic partnership with Octagon Basketball Europe also remains a central pillar of Aeon’s investment thesis in professional sports. Among strategic partners, George Panou continues to be listed as co-owner and strategic partner, Alex Saratsis remains Chief Strategy Officer, and Themis Biliotis continues as Chief Business Officer.

Changes are recorded at the board level. Independent directors Nikos Kiosses and Darius Gudelis remain in place, while Regan McMillan McGee, who appeared in the original filing, has been removed. Two new independent directors have been added: Peter Rawlings, with experience in financial management and corporate restructurings, and Sulaiman Cisse, an investment professional specializing in infrastructure and project finance in emerging markets.

The most significant governance addition is the introduction of a formal group of “strategic advisers,” a category absent from the earlier filing. Newly named advisers include Kyle Wool, described as a senior figure in the financial sector, and Gerasimos (“Jerry”) Dimopoulos of Delta Executive Search. In addition, the advisory firm Genithica FZ LLE has been appointed to provide guidance on financing, mergers, and acquisitions.

According to the prospectus, Genithica is led by executives with more than 25 years of experience at major New York investment banks and claims a track record that includes managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios and executing over $50 billion in mergers and acquisitions, alongside $80 billion in capital markets transactions. However, no publicly available information could be identified regarding the firm or its leadership team, raising questions that may only be addressed as the IPO process progresses.

Aeon Acquisition I Corp. has not yet set a date for its initial public offering. Its registration remains in a “Filed / Pre-IPO” status, pending SEC approval. Market participants point to a potential regulatory complication as a key reason for the delay. Media reports published in late October indicated that the SPAC had engaged in exploratory discussions with specific potential acquisition targets. If regulators determine that such discussions went beyond preliminary market soundings, the SPAC could be deemed to have effectively identified a target prior to its IPO, undermining its status as a “blank check company.”

In that scenario, the SEC could require the filing to be treated as a conventional IPO for an operating company, triggering extensive disclosure obligations, including audited financial statements and detailed risk disclosures for the target company. Such requirements would be difficult to satisfy for an entity not intending to go public on its own. If pre-negotiations are deemed to have occurred, the registration statement could be considered misleading, potentially leading to rejection, resubmission, or an open-ended delay in regulatory approval.