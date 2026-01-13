Addressing criticism that she is exploiting the death of her child for political purposes, Karystianou strongly rejected the allegation.

Maria Karystianou, a Greek civic figure who rose to national prominence in the wake of the 2023 Tempi train disaster, has announced her intention to enter national politics. The mother of a young woman who was killed in the crash, Karystianou became a leading voice for the victims’ families, calling for accountability, justice and institutional reform. In a televised interview on ANT1 on Monday, she confirmed that the political movement she is preparing will take part in Greece’s next general elections, whenever they are held. She said the formal launch of the party would take place only after its programme is fully developed, stressing that there is no urgency to rush the announcement, while making clear that participation in the next electoral contest is certain.

Addressing criticism that she is exploiting the death of her child for political purposes, Karystianou strongly rejected the allegation. She described it as entirely unfounded, arguing that no parent would ever expect or accept such a loss in order to pursue a public role. She also questioned why her involvement in what she described as a non-partisan citizens’ movement should be viewed negatively.

Karystianou also expressed concern over opposition voiced by relatives of other victims, noting that their stance has troubled her. Referring to public comments made against her, she said she was surprised by the criticism. While underlining her respect for grieving parents, she made clear that she would not tolerate attempts to discredit what she called her struggle.

At the same time, she reaffirmed her commitment to the principles and values of the Association of Relatives of the Tempi Train Crash Victims. She clarified, however, that she would step down from her role in the association if she were formally asked to do so, stating unequivocally that she would respect such a request.

Looking ahead to her political initiative, Karystianou outlined the tone she intends to set, distancing herself from the aggressive rhetoric often associated with party politics in Greece. She said her focus would be on presenting concrete proposals and solutions rather than engaging in verbal attacks. She also reiterated that active politicians would not be allowed to join the new party. Commenting on reports linking her to communications consultant Nikos Karahalios, she acknowledged having met him two or three times but denied that he ever served as her adviser.

Later on Monday evening, the board of the Tempi Victims Association formally requested Karystianou’s resignation.