Greek investment banker Markos Mamakos, who is active in both London and Athens through Dionysos Investments, has recently established a new company in Greece under the name Alpha Gnosis IKE, together with a Canadian couple, Damien Edward Reynolds and his wife, Emma Fairhurst. Alpha Gnosis IKE was incorporated as a private limited company under Greek law, with the stated purpose of providing business and management consulting services. According to its articles of association, the company’s activities also extend to strategic and financial advisory services, business consultancy, as well as advice on capital structure and investment matters.

The company’s shareholding structure allocates 50% to Damien Edward Reynolds, 30% to Emma Fairhurst, and 20% to Markos Mamakos.

Attention is drawn to the professional background of Damien Edward Reynolds, who is reported to be a well-known figure in the investment advisory sector in the Canadian province of British Columbia, where his primary focus has been mining-related investments. In the past, media reports suggest that he was nicknamed “Kid Rock,” reflecting a reputation for successful business ventures.

At the same time, articles published in the Canadian press have linked Reynolds to serious cases investigated by Canada’s tax authorities, involving allegations of tax evasion and attempted fraud against the Canadian state. His name has also been cited in the Panama Papers. Despite the seriousness of the allegations attributed to him, court decisions reportedly did not result in a prison sentence, instead imposing community service. A financial fine was also levied, although, according to the same reports, Reynolds did not plead guilty.