Greece is also moving to reinforce legal protection for cultural heritage, following a high-profile act of vandalism that reignited debate over the security of museums and public collections.

The incident took place last March at the National Gallery, where Nikos Papadopoulos, a member of the Greek parliament representing the far-right party Niki, entered the exhibition spaces and caused extensive damage to contemporary artworks on display.The episode provoked widespread reaction across political, artistic and cultural circles, drawing attention to vulnerabilities in the protection of publicly exhibited art.

In response, the Ministry of Culture has introduced draft legislation aimed at significantly strengthening deterrence. A new provision proposed for inclusion in the Penal Code creates a distinct criminal offence for the destruction or alteration of artworks and collectible objects held in public or state-supervised spaces.

Under the draft law, intentional damage to artworks in museums, public buildings, local government premises or public-law entities would carry a prison sentence of at least two years, alongside a financial penalty. The legislation signals a clear shift away from treating such acts as ordinary property damage, instead framing them as serious crimes against cultural heritage.

More lenient treatment is reserved only for cases of negligence. However, where damage concerns artworks or collectibles of particularly high economic value and is carried out in an organized manner or by multiple offenders, the offence would be classified as a felony, with prison sentences of up to eight years.