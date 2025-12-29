Across the EU, taxes on high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) products are currently applied in 12 member states, while taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages have been introduced in 108 countries worldwide, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Greece has once again ruled out the introduction of a so-called “health tax” on foods high in fat, sugar and salt, making it clear that no such measure is planned for 2026 or the years beyond. While the debate over health-related food taxes — often referred to as sugar or fat taxes — has intensified across Europe, Greek authorities insist that this type of fiscal intervention does not feature in the country’s policy agenda, even over the medium term.

The decision reflects Greece’s broader tax profile. The country already relies heavily on indirect taxation, ranking among the higher performers in the European Union in terms of consumption-based taxes as a share of public revenue. Against this background, policymakers argue that introducing an additional levy on everyday food products would likely exacerbate inflationary pressures, place a disproportionate burden on lower-income households and yield limited fiscal gains.

Across the EU, taxes on high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) products are currently applied in 12 member states, while taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages have been introduced in 108 countries worldwide, according to data from the World Health Organization. The same figures highlight the scale of the public health challenge in Greece, where 62.3% of the population is classified as overweight and nearly one in four adults is obese — statistics that continue to fuel international discussions on whether fiscal tools can effectively influence dietary behavior.

Yet global experience with health taxes remains mixed. In some countries, such measures have contributed to reduced consumption of unhealthy products and helped fund public health initiatives. Elsewhere, they have been linked to rising prices, job losses in the food and beverage sector and increased cross-border shopping, particularly in smaller or highly interconnected markets.

In Greece’s case, past increases in excise duties have often been accompanied by unintended side effects, including smuggling and shifts in consumer behavior, reinforcing official skepticism toward additional indirect taxes. As a result, the dominant policy view is that addressing obesity and promoting healthier eating habits should focus on education, prevention and awareness campaigns rather than price-based deterrents.

Despite the broader international trend and recommendations from the European Union and the OECD, Greece is opting to stay the course. For now, at least, the door remains firmly closed on the introduction of a health tax in 2026.